Mary Cobsy Opens About RHOSLC Return Weeks After Son Robert’s Death

Mary Cosby opened up about her decision to return to “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” weeks after the death of her son, Robert Jr.

During a September 30 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the Bravo TV personality revealed that she leaned into her faith following the tragedy.

“I mean, I say it always, and I think I will always lead with it. It was what made me come back,” Cosby, 53, shared. “I just didn’t want to sit around and sulk, you know? I didn’t want to just sit around and it just swallow me. So, I thought. “Be distracted, keep going.’ My son would want me to go and just push. And I did.”

Robert Cosby Jr. died in February 2026 following a struggle with drug addiction that he made public while filming scenes with his mom for “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” He was 23 years old.

Mary Cosby Said Her Son Would Have Wanted Her to ‘Shine’

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Cosby previously spoke about her son’s death in a September interview with Vulture.

“It changed me,” she shared. “I was so worried about him, but I thought he would get better and he would be that proof, like, ‘Look, people, you can change.’”

“I mean, this kid had nine lives,” she added. “He had accident after accident, and finally it caught up with him. I think that it was for the good. To this day, there’s a peace that lives in my house. It’s a peace that we didn’t have before. So we’re thankful but hurt, if that makes sense.”

“I don’t know if it ever hit me, because I still feel my son,” the reality TV personality further explained. “I still feel his spirit, and I don’t know how that could be unless he’s okay and he made it to the good side. I feel him safe. I feel him tucked away. I feel him away from danger, so a part of me can rest.”

Cosby also noted that Bravo producers offered her the opportunity to take a year off from filming, but she felt it was better to continue with the show.

“[Robert Jr.] would want me to keep going,” she shared. “He would want me to shine. He’d want me to be the best I can be in whatever I’m doing in life.”

Mary Cosby Said One of Her Co-Stars Keeps Her Laughing

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Cosby’s RHOSLC co-stars have rallied around her this season.

During her WWHL appearance, Cosby was asked “positive” questions about her RHOSLC co-stars. She told host Andy Cohen that Meredith Marks and Bronwyn Newport serve “the best looks’ this season and that Angie Katsanevas dishes the best gossip. She also noted that Lisa Barlow is the best gift giver.

When asked, “Who in this group makes you laugh the most?

“Which one’s the most stupid?” she replied. “Maybe Britanie [Bateman].”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available 24 hours a day through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Hotline at 1-800-662-4357.