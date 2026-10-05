‘RHOLDN’ Panthea Parker Blames AI For Mix Up With Dorinda Medley

Panthea Parker has shot down rumors that she was involved with Dorinda Medley’s first husband, Ralph Lynch.

AI claimed that the “The Real Housewives of London” star was married to Ralph Lynch, which Parker has denied. Dorinda was married to Ralph from 1995 until 2005, and the couple shares a daughter, Hannah, together.

Panthea Claims AI Wrongly Identified Dorinda’s Ex-Husband As Her Own

“RHOLDN” star Panthea Parker addressed the rumors that she was married to Ralph Lynch to Reality Shrine. “It’s an AI hallucination on Google AI,” Parker confirmed.

Ralph Lynch and Dorinda Medley were married for a decade and lived in London together. AI appears to have found an unsourced rumor which links Parker’s eldest son Amir to Lynch. While Parker has never identified Amir’s father and her first husband, it appears to not be Lynch.

Reality Shrine asked the AI program how it reached the conclusion and linked the two. “The timeline clashes. Swooon says Amir is 30 years old, so born in 1996. Dorinda and Ralph were married from 1995 to 2005, and Hannah was born during. For both claims to be true, Ralph would’ve had to marry, divorce and have a child with Panthea while married.”

Inside Panthea Parker’s Private Life

Panthea is currently married to Edmund Parker, a prominent London lawyer. The couple shares three kids: a son named Cameron and daughters Sienna and Cordelia.

“Ed is a lawyer by day, and as a prestige thing, he is now also the Master of the Solicitors,” Panthea revealed on the show.

The couple met in 2010 at a private members club, on his 39th birthday. Panthea revealed it was “love at first sight” for Edmund, but it took her “a year to realize what a blessing I had.”

She was telling her friend what she was looking for in a man when the couple met. “I said, ‘I don’t want any of these people that are uber rich because they end up cheating on their wives, or one minute they have money, one minute they’re in prison, or they’re arms dealers,’” Parker told The Times. “I just want a doctor, lawyer, dentist.”

On the premiere of “RHOLDN”, Panthea admitted she “got married very young” and was left “without a penny” after her divorce. While this man was reported as being Lynch, Parker’s first husband has no connection to Dorinda Medley.

In 2021, Dorinda told The Daily Dish: “Sometimes you’re not in love anymore. Ralph’s very happily married, has been for years. And, we made sure that we brought people into our lives that liked our former mates, you know, liked our former husband or wife.”