‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Just Broke a Major Record

Seven seasons in, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Bravo hit returned in September with its biggest season premiere audience yet, drawing 2.6 million viewers across platforms in live-plus-seven-day viewing, according to TheWrap.

That puts the Season 7 premiere 23% ahead of last season’s opener and gives RHOSLC a new series high.

The impressive start did not stop there. Viewership for the premiere jumped 44% on Peacock compared to the Season 6 premiere, helping RHOSLC land another significant milestone for Bravo.

RHOSLC Season 7 Scores Record-Breaking Premiere

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Based on seven-day viewing, the Season 7 opener became the third-most-watched Bravo season premiere to date on Peacock.

It is a major showing for a series that only joined the Real Housewives universe in 2020.

While some Housewives cities have decades of history behind them, Salt Lake City has quickly established itself as one of Bravo’s biggest draws.

The audience is also showing up well beyond traditional television and streaming. RHOSLC has reportedly generated more than 20 million impressions across social media platforms since the new season began.

Season 7 premiered on Sept. 16 with returning cast members Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Meredith Marks, Britani Bateman, Bronwyn Newport and Angie Katsanevas, along with newcomer Ashley Quai.

And there has been no shortage of material for viewers to talk about.

RHOSLC Returns With a Big Season 7

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The season has already moved between deeply personal moments and shifting dynamics within the group.

Mary’s return following the passing of her son, Robert Jr., has brought an emotional storyline to the season. Meanwhile, Bronwyn’s separation from Todd Bradley has opened a new chapter in her life, and Lisa continues to navigate complicated relationships within the group.

Those stories are unfolding as RHOSLC enters Season 7 with its largest premiere audience yet, a notable benchmark for a show that has become a major part of Bravo’s Housewives lineup in a relatively short amount of time.

The numbers also suggest viewers aren’t simply checking in for premiere night. With the sizable year-over-year increase on Peacock and millions of social impressions, the new season is finding an audience across several different platforms.

For RHOSLC, that’s a pretty strong way to begin year seven.

New episodes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and stream the following day on Peacock.