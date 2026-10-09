Brandi Glanville Shares Surprising New Details About Her Experience With Dr. Terry Dubrow

Brandi Glanville is opening up about another unexpected development in her ongoing search for answers about her health.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star discussed her experience with plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow during the Oct. 8 episode of her podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” sharing a story about a woman who recently contacted her on social media.

Glanville, who has publicly documented her concerns about changes to her facial appearance, previously sought Dubrow’s medical expertise. Now, she’s explaining why a message from someone she didn’t know caught her attention.

Brandi Glanville Shares an Unexpected Message From a Stranger

During the podcast episode, titled “They Leaked Everything, Including My Medical Records,” Glanville revisited her decision to consult Dubrow, who is married to “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow and also appears on “Botched.”

“I know you guys all know I went to Dr. Terry Dubrow, like cuz he called me out on TMZ, said my face is a ticking time bomb, and he’s not wrong … But I did end up seeing him, as you all know, and he forgot to do some of the tests,” Glanville said.

She then described receiving a message from a woman who claimed to have contacted Dubrow’s office.

“Some lady reached out to me on social media, saying, ‘I called Terry Dubrow’s office, and he gave me all of your medical information,'” Glanville recalled.

However, Glanville acknowledged that she couldn’t immediately verify the woman’s account.

“You gotta take that with a grain of salt. I was just like, ‘Okay, sure.’ I didn’t want to, like, engage. Like, I’m not here for hate,” she continued.

According to Glanville, the woman said she had experienced similar facial and skin concerns and was hoping to learn more about the reality star’s medical experience.

Glanville also mentioned receiving a letter the previous month but did not elaborate on its contents.

Her account remains unverified. The podcast comments do not establish that Dubrow or anyone working at his practice disclosed confidential medical information.

After a clip of the podcast circulated on Instagram, listeners weighed in on Glanville’s account.

Some expressed skepticism about the stranger’s claims, while others encouraged Glanville to gather more information before drawing conclusions.

One commenter wrote, “I do not believe that [Terry] did this.”

Another suggested looking more closely into the woman’s story, asking whether she had provided any details that would support her account.

The reactions highlighted an important distinction between what Glanville said she had been told and what has actually been verified.

For Glanville, the conversation comes as she continues speaking publicly about her health and her efforts to understand the facial changes she has experienced.

Although her latest podcast episode raised new questions about her previous medical consultation, she has not publicly presented evidence confirming the stranger’s account.

Dubrow’s response to these latest remarks was not included in the reporting available for this story.