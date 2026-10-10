Where Emily and Shane Simpson Stand Today After Emotional RHOC Marriage Revelations

Emily Simpson has never shied away from sharing the realities of her marriage, but Season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” has brought some of her most personal conversations yet.

After 17 years of marriage, Emily and her husband, Shane Simpson, have found themselves navigating a particularly challenging chapter. From shifting responsibilities at home to emotional conversations about their future, the couple’s relationship has become a major storyline this season.

During a recent episode, Emily even acknowledged that she had considered divorce, leaving viewers wondering what happened after the cameras stopped rolling.

Fortunately, the couple has offered some insight into where things stand today.

Are Emily and Shane Simpson Still Together?

Despite the difficulties playing out on RHOC, Emily and Shane remain married.

The couple has continued spending time together outside filming, including a summer vacation to Portugal that Emily documented on Instagram.

In July, she shared photos of the pair enjoying Lisbon and Sintra, posing together against scenic backdrops and exploring the country’s historic attractions.

“Lisbon and Sintra have been magical,” Emily wrote alongside one collection of vacation photos.

She later shared additional snapshots from their travels, highlighting Portugal’s cobblestone streets, castles and coastline.

The trip offered fans a different glimpse of the couple than the difficult conversations unfolding on television.

Emily also addressed her marriage during a June 30 interview with Entertainment Tonight at the RHOC Season 20 premiere.

“I think Shane and I represent a typical marriage of ups and downs,” she said, adding, “We’re still married.”

The two have also maintained their professional partnership. In addition to co-hosting the “Legally Brunette” podcast, they launched another podcast, “‘Til Death Do Us Part,” focused on true crime.

Emily Simpson Opens Up About Marriage Challenges

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While Emily and Shane are still together, the RHOC star hasn’t minimized the difficulties they’ve experienced.

During Season 20, Emily discussed how their changing family responsibilities affected their relationship, particularly after Shane took on more duties at home.

The couple shares three children: daughter Annabelle and twin sons Luke and Keller. They’ve also spoken openly about the challenges of navigating Luke’s complex health needs.

In her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Emily explained that the couple had to adjust to changing roles within their marriage.

“Both of us are raw and honest on camera,” she said. “I think you capture just the hardships of a real marriage. And, you know, a lot of things shifted between us, just as far as roles and what part we play in the marriage. And it was a hard adjustment, and we had to make that adjustment on camera.”

Those challenges became particularly apparent during Season 20, Episode 14, when Emily spoke candidly with her castmates during their trip to Tokyo.

She revealed that she and Shane were no longer sleeping in the same bedroom and acknowledged that their relationship wasn’t in a good place at the time.

Emily also admitted that she had raised the possibility of divorce, although Shane had never initiated that conversation.

“I can tell you, in 17 years, he’s never used that word, ever,” she told the women. “I’m the crazy one that gets pushed to the brink.”

In a confessional, Emily reflected on whether the couple’s ongoing difficulties could eventually lead them in different directions.

“Maybe the next step below indifference is to go separate ways,” she said. “Maybe this constant cycle of being defensive and not getting along, maybe that needs to end.”

Still, Emily made it clear that ending her marriage wasn’t the outcome she wanted.

For viewers following the couple’s journey, their more recent vacation photos and continued work together offer a look at their lives beyond the emotional moments captured on RHOC.

Although Emily hasn’t suggested that every challenge has been resolved, she and Shane remain together as they continue navigating their marriage and family life.