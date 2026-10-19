SEE: Lisa Rinna Rocks a Voluminous Tutu on VS Carpet While Supporting Daughter Amelia

Lisa Rinna, who starred on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” from 2014 to 2022, popped out on the night of Sunday, October 18, for the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show in Los Angeles. By her side was her 28-year-old daughter, Delilah Belle Hamlin. The two were there to support Rinna’s other daughter, 25-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin who walked in the show.

Getty Lisa Rinna on the 2026 VS Pink Carpet.

This year was Amelia’s second time walking in the show.

Her wings were uniquely interesting with a fluffy appearance. The starlet excitedly chronicled her day leading up to the show on her Instagram Stories. In the morning she wrote alongside a selfie, “It’s show day Angels!” Later she revealed a funny snap she was sent by her boyfriend, showing that he had on a fuzzy pink robe and matching slippers to be on his “VS vibe.”

As showtime approached, she showed herself in hair and makeup writing, “Almost timeee.” Just before hitting the runway, Amelia squeezed in a last minute “pump” to give her muscles an ideal appearance, doing some moves with an exercise band around her legs.

Lisa Rinna Spoke About What It Means to Support Her Daughter’s Special Night

People says Rinna told them while being interviewed on the carpet, “I’m giving mother of an Angel. o see her walk, she gets her wings for the first time, I mean, c’mon? I feel like my mom orchestrated this in some way. It’s really special.”

The mention of her mom was in reference to Lois, the mag pointed out, who died from a stroke in 2021 at the age of 93.

Amelia Gray Hamlin Previously Opened Up About How She Bravely Battled Back from the Brink of Death Due to an Eating Disorder

Years before walking the VS runway, Amelia was a teenager battling a vicious eating disorder she says prompted a doctor to tell she was “going to die” if she didn’t take action.

She opened up in a 2018 Instagram post, writing, “Three years ago around this time I went to seek help. Now that it is a new year, I cannot even begin to express how grateful I am for each and every one of you. When I first opened up about my disorder, I did not expect anyone to truly care or respond. The response I got was unimaginable.”

Speaking about how proud she was of her daughter in an interview 7 years ago, Lisa said, “We have made sure that we raised those girls to be their most authentic selves. And, you know, it’s all about giving back.”

When it comes to Hollywood, Lisa explained she’s taught her daughters that although they are in a business that “seems so self-involved,” she’s reminded them “in the end, it’s about giving back and it’s about helping people.” She added that public figures should use their platforms “in an honest way.”

She says she had no idea her daughter was planning to share such a personal story, proudly declaring “She did that all on her own. She told me after the fact.”