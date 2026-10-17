Porsha Williams Confirms RHUGT Finale Cut Major Drama Involving 2 ‘Real Housewives’ Stars

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams is speaking out about an argument between Erin Lichy and Dorinda Medley that viewers didn’t see during the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” finale.

Williams, 45, addressed reports of the confrontation during an interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” while promoting her partnership with Charmin.

The disagreement happened during a Gilded Age-themed party at Medley’s Bluestone Manor estate in the Berkshires. Although cameras captured the gathering, the exchange between Lichy and Medley didn’t make the final episode.

“They were acting up, and [Medley] was just running around the party checking everybody,” Williams said. “I can’t say that that isn’t true. I think that is probably very well true.”

Williams clarified that she didn’t personally witness the argument.

“I didn’t see it, but Dorinda was gathering whoever was out of pocket at her party,” she added.

Dolores Catania Reveals What Erin Lichy Said That Set Dorinda Medley Off

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania previously shared details about the confrontation during the October 5 episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast.

According to Catania, the disagreement started while Medley was addressing guests at her party.

“While Dorinda was talking, Erin blurts out, ‘Let’s (expletive) go!'” Catania recalled.

Medley reportedly stopped to question Lichy’s interruption.

“And [Medley’s] like, ‘Uh, excuse me?’ [Lichy is] like, ‘I said let’s (expletive) get outside and go!’ And then there was this great, amazing fight. And [Medley] said to Erin, ‘Be quiet already,'” Catania continued.

The exchange happened as Medley was already dealing with another disagreement involving cast members from “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island.”

The newcomers reportedly began arguing during the gathering, prompting Medley to intervene.

Lichy’s comments added to the tension as the host attempted to get the party back under control.

Luann de Lesseps Backs Up Porsha Williams’ Claims About Unaired Drama at Bluestone Manor

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Former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Luann de Lesseps also addressed the incident during the recent “Virtual Reali-Tea Awards.”

De Lesseps told the outlet that Lichy had been “starting” with Medley during the party.

“You know what happens when you start with Dorinda,” de Lesseps joked.

Medley later weighed in on the conversation herself, confirming the exchange in the comments section.

“I can confirm,” Medley wrote.

The comments added to Catania’s earlier account of the disagreement, which had not been shown to viewers.

Lichy also responded publicly after the discussion about the unaired confrontation circulated online.

The RHONY star acknowledged her behavior at the party, describing herself as a “dumb tipsy b” that evening.

However, Lichy made it clear that she and Medley had resolved their disagreement shortly afterward.

“We hugged 5 min later. All love for you,” Lichy wrote in response to Medley.