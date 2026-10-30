Porsha Williams’ Girlfriend Gets Grabby in Steamy Date Night Photo: ‘The 1’

Porsha Williams and her girlfriend of one year, hair stylist and business mentor Sway The Pro, put on a sizzling display as they cuddled up for a cute date night photo, both dressed in white.

Porsha declared, “Date night the 1,” adding a heart emoji and saying, “Sooooo good,” before tagging her girl. In the shot, 41-year-old Sway intimately leans towards Porsha, who 4 years older, and wraps a tight arm around her waste as they both grin.

Porsha chose a sheer sweater dress with bell sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline for the outing, while Sway wore a boxy, structured white top and jeans.

Kandi Burruss, who starred for nine years alongside Porsha on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” showed her happiness for the couple by leaving two heart emojis in the comments.

Meanwhile, a fan chimed in, “When you finally met your match, every date night feels like your first date.”

Pinky Cole, the owner of popular plant-based burger brand Slutty Vegan who newly joined the “RHOA” cast for season 17, said, “Okay yall cute!”

Who Is Sway The Pro?

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Sway The Pro, also known as Patrice McKinney, became Porsha’s girlfriend a little over a year ago in September 2025. She’s a hair stylist and Master Barber who now focuses on business mentoring. Her Instagram bio explains, “I help people open a PROFITABLE Salon Suite Business.”

She also owns &Cheese, a gourmet artisanal grilled cheese sandwich restaurant in Midtown Atlanta.

In December 2025, Porsha told People how things transpired with Sway, the first woman she’s publicly dated.

She said her choice to go “Instagram official” with the relationship came about from a desire to continue to live in her “truth.”

“I’ve been in reality TV for 10-plus years, okay. But yes, this was definitely different for obvious reasons,” the outlet quoted her.

She went on to tell the mag she didn’t want to “hide any parts of me” and added, “I want to live in my truth, and so in doing that, I have found someone who I really enjoy getting to know, and it’s been great.”

Porsha also said the bond she shares with Sway feels “comfortable” and “warm,” and that Sway is someone she can see herself in.

Porsha Williams Went Through 2 Divorces Before Finding Bliss With Sway

Porsha burst onto the “RHOA” scene back in season 5, which premiered in 2012, as the wife of retired NFL player Kordell Stewart. The pair divorced soon after their Bravo debut, parting ways in 2013.

The former Steelers player famously failed to show up for the season 5 reunion, and abruptly filed for divorce a week later. Porsha first found out what Kordell had done through Twitter news alerts.

Porsha’s next serious relationship was with the father of her daughter, Dennis McKinley. The pair shared an off-on relationship from 2018 to 2020, getting engaged two separate times. Porsha cited the fact that Dennis had cheated on her numerous times while she was pregnant with their daughter as a factor in their split. He admitted on the show he felt “turned off” by her at the time.

In 2022, Porsha married Simon Guobadia, the ex-husband of Falynn Pina, who briefly starred on “RHOA” for season 13. Porsha and Simon split in 2024.