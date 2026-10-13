RHOA Star Reveals Terrifying Vacation Accident That Left Her With Broken Bones

What was supposed to be a relaxing getaway in the Bahamas took a frightening turn for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kelli Potter.

The Bravo personality revealed that she suffered two broken bones after a water excursion went horribly wrong, leaving her and her boyfriend involved in a high-speed collision. Although Potter has since returned home safely, she admitted the experience was unlike anything she had ever been through.

On Monday, October 12, Potter shared photos of her injuries on Instagram and opened up about the terrifying moments leading up to the accident.

Kelli Potter Details Frightening Accident During Bahamas Vacation

Potter explained that she and her boyfriend, whom viewers know as Jarvis, had accepted an invitation to ride in a recreational watercraft described as a “jet ski car.”

According to Potter, the outing quickly became dangerous when the vehicle’s steering stopped working.

“Yesterday was the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced,” she wrote on Instagram. “A gentleman took @who_is_jarvis and me for a ride in a ‘jet ski car’ During the ride, the steering failed, and we crashed head-on FULL SPEED into the reefs.”

The impact left Potter with two broken bones, including an injured foot that she later showed in a cast.

“I literally saw my life flash before my eyes,” she continued.

Despite the severity of the collision, Potter confirmed that she and her boyfriend made it back home from the Bahamas safely.

Her account offered a frightening glimpse into how quickly an otherwise enjoyable vacation activity can change. Potter did not provide a detailed explanation of the mechanical problem or disclose the full extent of her recovery timeline.

RHOA Star Shares Photos of Her Injuries and a Message of Gratitude

Alongside her account of the accident, Potter shared images documenting the aftermath, including her injured foot.

She opened her Instagram caption on a hopeful note, writing, “Yesterday I was 😢… today I’m smiling. 🙏🏽”

The reality star also expressed appreciation for the people who helped her following the collision.

“Two broken bones later… we made it back home safely from the Bahamas,” she wrote, adding that she was thankful for God, her boyfriend and everyone who cared for them.

Potter indicated that she intends to share more about the experience once she has had time to process what happened.

“We will have story time later…. @firstclasswatersports (plz do the RIGHT THING),” she wrote, tagging a water sports business.

She did not elaborate on what she wanted the company to do, and her post did not establish whether the business had responded to her concerns.

For RHOA viewers, Potter’s boyfriend may be a familiar name, even if he has largely stayed away from the cameras. During the show’s reunion, Potter explained that Jarvis is an alias rather than his real name.

For now, Potter’s latest update centers on her recovery and gratitude that she and her boyfriend returned home safely after an excursion that ended far differently than they expected.