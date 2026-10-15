Denise Richards Has Everyone Turning Heads With Very Wet Photoshoot

Actress and reality star Denise Richards celebrated her 55th birthday this year. Even after decades in the public eye, she still knows exactly how to capture fans’ attention and command a crowd.

In a new social media update, the “Real Housewives” alum showed off a few stunning swimsuit photos, revealing her well-toned physique.

Denise Richards Is a Vision in Her Lacy Black Bikini

Getty Denise Richards attends the 6th Canneseries International Festival: Day Four on April 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Denise Richards has always embodied beauty and grace. Even at 55, she looks absolutely gorgeous in her latest swimsuit photos.

“Every family has that one daughter who’s built a life,” Richards began her Instagram post where she uploaded the images. “Burned it down. Rebuilt it. Made every mistake the hard way. Swears way too much, loves way too hard. Will stand up to a man twice her size. Somehow give great advice she never follows herself, and has enough stories to make her parents question how she’s still alive.”

The actress attached photos of herself looking absolutely amazing in a lacy black swimsuit, emerging from the pool. In the second image, her long blonde hair is slicked back from the water.

In the comments, fans went wild for the racy photoshoot. Many of Richards’ followers related to her story.

Getty Denise Richards attends “The Bold and the Beautiful” BBTV Launch Event at Wheelhouse on March 26, 2026 in West Hollywood, California.

“Reporting for duty 😆🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️” “Selling Sunset” alum Chrishell Stause replied.

“Ha! Soul sisters 👯‍♀️ you’re so strong,” another fan complimented the actress.

“We love the iconic Denise Richards,” another chimed in.

The Reality Star Talks Marriage Regrets

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Denise Richards and her ex, Aaron Phypers, separated in 2025. She recently opened up to Jenny McCarthy about the major regrets she had in the relationship.

After her chaotic high-profile split with Charlie Sheen, Denise Richards confessed she wasn’t looking for love when she met Aaron Phypers.

“I thought he seems like a really good guy and he seemed very nurturing,” the 55-year-old admitted, noting that he was especially great with her youngest daughter, Eloise.

But in hindsight, Richards wishes she avoided meeting him in the first place.

“I certainly looking back, wish I never set foot into his wellness place ever,” the reality star revealed. “I don’t have any regrets in my life. I’ve always been the type that everything’s a lesson, even the challenges, as painful as they can be. I know that I don’t regret it. This I regret.”

Getty Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “aka Charlie Sheen” at the Tudum theatre in Hollywood, California, on September 4, 2025.

Though Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards had a very public divorce in 2006, the pair seem to be on much more amicable terms these days. Together, they are the parents of two daughters, Sami and Lola.

“We have a great relationship,” Richards revealed on the “Dumb Blonde Podcast” this year. “I can give him [expletive] and joke around with him. He respects me, and I respect him too. I want only the best for him and want him to do well. He knows if he needs anything, I’m here.”

Fans wish Denise Richards well as she navigates her future as a single woman.