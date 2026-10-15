RHONJ Stars Teresa and Gia Giudice Visit White House Amid Ongoing Push for Joe Giudice’s Pardon

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice and her daughter, Gia, made a high-profile appearance at the White House for a Columbus Day event honoring Italian-American heritage. However, their D.C. presence reignited intense interest surrounding their family’s ongoing effort to secure a presidential pardon for Joe Giudice.
Following the mother-daughter visit, White House advisor Lynne Patton addressed the buzz on social media. She clarified details regarding the official invitation.
All About Teresa and Gia Giudice’s White House Visit
Teresa and Gia Giudice visited the White House on Columbus Day at the reported invitation of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Mother and daughter were photographed alongside Lynne Patton, the president’s deputy assistant and senior advisor.
Accompanying a series of Instagram photos from the visit, Patton shared personal details about her two-decade friendship with the family. She recalled memories of family gatherings at the Giudices’ former New Jersey home.
“I have known Teresa and her family, including Joe Giudice, for nearly two decades,” Patton began.
“I’ve attended family gatherings at their former New Jersey homes where Joe taught me how to roll meatballs & Teresa’s beloved father once showed me how to make his famous homemade wine,” she continued. Patton then addressed Gia’s continued work to have her father Joe pardoned.
Patton continued, “I am not in charge of pardons. Nor do I decide who receives them. That is the President’s sole decision based upon recommendations from the White House Pardon Czar, Alice Marie Johnson, and White House Counsel.”
Gia Giudice Refuses to Give Up on Securing a Pardon for Her Father
The push for Joe Guidice’s return to the United States intensified in the summer of 2025 when his daughter Gia Giudice drafted a direct plea to the president on behalf of her father.
The 54-year-old former reality star served a federal prison sentence for fraud before being deported. Though he has since relocated from Italy to the Bahamas, he remains legally barred from entering the U.S., keeping him separated from the four daughters he shares with Teresa, including Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.
Gia said in August 2026 that the family had filed a humanitarian packet as part of its efforts to bring her father home.
“We just filed a humanitarian packet for him. Just kind of trying to do everything we can to get him pardoned and hopefully come back, or even just in visitation,” the “Next Gen: NYC” star told Fox 5 New York.
“We’re still actively working through that and trying everything we can. I think any family would want their dad home. Any daughter, any child would want their father home. So still actively doing whatever we can.”
Gia previously shared an Instagram video of herself signing a stack of letters that she addressed to the president on July 4, 2025.
“Hey, guys, my name is Gia Giudice,” she said. “I’m the daughter of Joe Giudice, and today I’m using my voice for something deeply personal.
“My dad was deported over four years ago. Since then, our family has lived in an emotional limbo. No matter how strong we try to be in the absence of a father, of a parent, it’s something that never stops hurting.”
“Growing up, my dad was present at every cheer competition, every dance recital, every holiday,” she continued. “He was our provider. Our protector. And he still is, just now from thousands of miles away.”
She continued, “Watching the Chrisley family receive a second chance inspired me. It showed me that people can be forgiven, that families could be restored and that sometimes the justice system has room for grace. That gave me hope. Hope that maybe my dad could come home too.”
RHONJ is currently on hiatus. The show just finished taping Season 15.
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RHONJ Stars Teresa and Gia Giudice Visit White House Amid Ongoing Push for Joe Giudice’s Pardon