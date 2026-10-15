RHONJ Stars Teresa and Gia Giudice Visit White House Amid Ongoing Push for Joe Giudice’s Pardon

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice and her daughter, Gia, made a high-profile appearance at the White House for a Columbus Day event honoring Italian-American heritage. However, their D.C. presence reignited intense interest surrounding their family’s ongoing effort to secure a presidential pardon for Joe Giudice.

Following the mother-daughter visit, White House advisor Lynne Patton addressed the buzz on social media. She clarified details regarding the official invitation.

All About Teresa and Gia Giudice’s White House Visit

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Teresa and Gia Giudice visited the White House on Columbus Day at the reported invitation of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Mother and daughter were photographed alongside Lynne Patton, the president’s deputy assistant and senior advisor.

Accompanying a series of Instagram photos from the visit, Patton shared personal details about her two-decade friendship with the family. She recalled memories of family gatherings at the Giudices’ former New Jersey home.

“I have known Teresa and her family, including Joe Giudice, for nearly two decades,” Patton began.

“I’ve attended family gatherings at their former New Jersey homes where Joe taught me how to roll meatballs & Teresa’s beloved father once showed me how to make his famous homemade wine,” she continued. Patton then addressed Gia’s continued work to have her father Joe pardoned.

Patton continued, “I am not in charge of pardons. Nor do I decide who receives them. That is the President’s sole decision based upon recommendations from the White House Pardon Czar, Alice Marie Johnson, and White House Counsel.”

Gia Giudice Refuses to Give Up on Securing a Pardon for Her Father Getty

The push for Joe Guidice’s return to the United States intensified in the summer of 2025 when his daughter Gia Giudice drafted a direct plea to the president on behalf of her father.

The 54-year-old former reality star served a federal prison sentence for fraud before being deported. Though he has since relocated from Italy to the Bahamas, he remains legally barred from entering the U.S., keeping him separated from the four daughters he shares with Teresa, including Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.

Gia said in August 2026 that the family had filed a humanitarian packet as part of its efforts to bring her father home.