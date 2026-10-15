RHONY Favorites Reunite in NYC for Major New Chapter

There’s something special about seeing the original “Real Housewives of New York City” ladies back together, especially when they have something new to celebrate.

Five familiar faces from the long-running Bravo franchise reunited in New York City on Wednesday, October 14, for the premiere celebration of E!’s “The Golden Life,” marking another milestone in their highly anticipated return to reality television.

Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer and Kelly Bensimon all attended the event, posing for photographs together in front of a pink, tropical-inspired backdrop bearing the show’s title.

For longtime RHONY viewers, the group photo was a welcome sight. The women spent years sharing their friendships, vacations, personal milestones and unforgettable moments with Bravo audiences. Now, they’re preparing to invite viewers into a different stage of their lives, this time on a new network.

And judging by their premiere-night appearances, they were more than ready to celebrate.

The RHONY Ladies Reunite for ‘The Golden Life’ Premiere

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Countess Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley and Kelly Killoren Bensimon attend E!’s “The Golden Life” New York premiere at Miru on October 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The five reality stars brought plenty of personality to the New York City celebration, each putting her own spin on the evening’s glamorous dress code.

Bensimon stepped out in a floor-length gold gown featuring intricate embellishments and a plunging neckline. She completed the look with loose waves, a delicate necklace and a coordinating gold handbag.

De Lesseps opted for a sparkling, animal-print-inspired minidress with a dramatic plunging neckline. The Countess paired her look with strappy heels and wore her hair down.

Medley delivered one of the evening’s most colorful looks, choosing a long-sleeved sequined gown that transitioned from vibrant orange and pink into shades of blue and turquoise. With her blonde hair swept up, the former Housewife let the statement dress take center stage.

Morgan went in a different direction, wearing a sleek black floor-length gown with a structured neckline and gold accents. Singer, meanwhile, embraced the sparkle in a fitted, embellished gown featuring swirling shades of bronze, orange and silver.

The women also came together for a group photograph, standing side by side and smiling for cameras.

The reunion offered a reminder of the personalities that helped define an earlier era of RHONY, even as the women prepare to write an entirely new chapter together.

What to Know About the RHONY Stars’ New Show, ‘The Golden Life’

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“The Golden Life” reunites five former RHONY cast members for a new E! reality series centered on their friendships and lives beyond the Bravo franchise.

Rather than returning to “The Real Housewives of New York City” as Housewives, Bensimon, de Lesseps, Medley, Morgan and Singer are stepping into a separate series built around the relationships audiences already know.

It’s a significant television reunion for a group whose history stretches across numerous seasons of RHONY.

De Lesseps, Morgan, Medley, Singer and Bensimon each played a role in shaping the franchise’s earlier years, developing an on-screen chemistry that kept viewers invested through everything from memorable group trips to major personal changes.

Their latest project gives them an opportunity to reconnect with that audience while introducing a new setting and a different phase of their lives.

The October 14 premiere celebration also brought another familiar New York name onto the red carpet. Author Candace Bushnell, whose writing inspired “Sex and the City,” attended the event in a sparkling, patterned floor-length gown.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Candace Bushnell attends E!’s “The Golden Life” New York premiere at Miru on October 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

For the five former Housewives, however, the biggest moment of the night may have been the simplest: standing together again, celebrating a show of their own.

After years of entertaining Bravo viewers, the women are ready for their next act, and this time, they’re doing it together.