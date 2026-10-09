RHORI’s Rulla Nehme Pontarelli Shares Major Update on Her Marriage

Rulla Nehme Pontarelli is looking ahead, and she’s feeling good about where things stand with her husband, Brian Pontarelli.

“The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” star recently opened up about her marriage, reflecting on the personal challenges she and Brian have worked through and how their relationship has evolved since viewers were first introduced to their family.

Speaking to Page Six at the 2026 Virtual Reali-Tea Awards, Rulla acknowledged that revisiting some of the most difficult moments of her life on television hasn’t been easy. Still, she made it clear that she and Brian have made meaningful progress together.

“It’s difficult to go back and watch it, but I’ve grown as a person, we’ve grown together, and the most important thing is that our family is very strong,” she told the outlet.

For Rulla, that sense of family appears to be at the center of everything.

Rulla Nehme Pontarelli Says She and Brian Have ‘Moved Past’ a Difficult Time

Rulla, who shares two children with Brian, didn’t shy away from acknowledging just how challenging the experience had been.

She described that period as the “most difficult chapter” of her life and said navigating it in the public eye was “extremely difficult.”

But the RHORI star also offered an encouraging update about where things stand today, explaining that she and Brian have now “moved past it.”

Rather than focusing solely on what happened, Rulla spoke about the personal growth that followed and what it took to regain her confidence.

“I think the one thing I’d want the audience to know is that I was very authentic through and through. There was no fabricating, there were no lies. It took a lot just to pick up the pieces and put myself out there again, but it feels good to be back,” she explained.

Her comments also offer a different perspective for viewers who watched her navigate a deeply personal chapter during RHORI’s debut season.

While reality television captures difficult conversations and emotional moments, Rulla’s latest remarks suggest she’s particularly proud of the work she’s done away from the cameras.

Rulla Nehme Pontarelli Reflects on Her Family’s Journey After RHORI Season 1

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Rulla and Brian’s marriage became a significant part of the first season of “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island,” which introduced viewers to the couple’s family life and the challenges they were navigating.

The season included conversations about Brian’s past infidelity, a subject Rulla later addressed during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Now, months after viewers watched those events unfold, Rulla is speaking about her marriage from a place of renewed confidence.

Her latest comments don’t suggest she’s forgotten how difficult that time was. Instead, she seems to be embracing the progress she and Brian have made while keeping their children’s well-being and the strength of their family at the forefront.

And for Rulla, being able to look back on that experience, recognize how much she’s grown and say that it feels good to be back is a meaningful update in itself.