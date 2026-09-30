‘Teen Mom’ Star Looks Virtually Unrecognizable After Latest Surgery

“Teen Mom” alum Farrah Abraham shocked fans with her unrecognizable appearance after her latest procedure.

The 35-year-old reality star reportedly went under the knife for major double-disc jaw surgery, which was deemed medically necessary, the Daily Mail reported.

Abraham’s jaw had to be wired shut, while significant swelling has left her face looking almost completely unrecognizable. She also won’t be able to speak for the next couple of months and will need to stick to liquid meals consumed through a straw while she recovers.

“Farrah cannot speak because her jaw is wired shut, and her face is extremely swollen. She is in a severe amount of pain and is really struggling, both physically and mentally,” Abraham’s manager, Chrissy Johnston, told the outlet.

She continued, “To make matters worse, she has also lost hearing in her right ear. I hope and pray that her pain eases soon and that her hearing returns to normal over time.”

Farrah Abraham Shocks Fans With Unrecognizable Appearance

On Monday, Abraham appeared on her daughter Sophia’s TikTok live with stitches still visible on her face.

The former MTV star, who was unable to speak, held up a sign for the camera that read, “I had surgery + can’t talk. Thanks for all the gifts.” She also joked about her appearance, saying, “I feel like Frankenstein right now.”

Abraham told fans she’s “praying my face comes back in three months.” The OnlyFans model’s jaw issues were reportedly caused by a “sexual assault and battery case.”

“She believes the trauma and stress from the assault affected her nervous system and contributed to the damage she has experienced,” Johnston told the Daily Mail.

Johnston continued, “After everything she has already endured, to now be left in excruciating pain, unable to speak or open her mouth to eat normally for months, is an enormous amount for anyone to endure. She is going through an incredibly difficult time right now.”

Farrah Abraham’s Cosmetic Procedures Over the Years

In May, Abraham opened up about her jaw issues on the “Pillow Talk” podcast, saying it was so painful that she could barely open her mouth to eat properly.

“I can’t use my jaw. I can’t open my mouth up normally,” she explained. “I would like to just open my mouth for a hotdog, okay.”

Abraham became famous for her cosmetic procedures. She first went under the knife at 19 for breast augmentation and went on to spend around $50,000 on her lips alone, per the Daily Mail.

Abraham, who refers to her physique as a “million-dollar body,” reportedly spent between six and seven figures on cosmetic surgery. Her procedures include Botox, fillers, breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, chin implant, butt injections, and even a vaginal rejuvenation.