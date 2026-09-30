Beloved Reality Show Set to Return After Multi-Year Hiatus

“Undercover Boss” began airing on CBS in 2010 and became one of the most talked-about reality TV shows of its era. The series then ended in April 2022 after 11 seasons. However, the network has greenlit a reboot of the series, with Drew Carey as host. This comes as he continues hosting “The Price Is Right.”

The original “Undercover Boss” won Emmy awards for Outstanding Reality Program in 2012 and 2013. The show’s logline states, “Corporate leaders go undercover within their own organizations to gain firsthand insight into their workforce and operations.”

A New Season of ‘Undercover Boss’ Is In Pre-Production

Getty Drew Carey

Variety reported on September 30 that CBS gave the green light to a “refreshed take” of “Undercover Boss” with Carey pulling hosting duties. It has also been confirmed that work on the show’s 12th season is already underway, with it being in pre-production.

The “refreshed take” of “Undercover Boss” comes as Carey celebrates 20 years of hosting “The Price Is Right.” Mitch Graham, executive vice president of alternative series at CBS, released a statement following the news, which included greenlights for new shows “Stacks of Cash” and “24 Hour Millionaire.”

He said, “These orders reflect our commitment to building a deep year-round unscripted slate with formats that are ambitious, entertaining, and distinctly CBS. We couldn’t think of a better time to bring back a reimagined version of ‘Boss,’ with Drew Carey serving as our host through undercover journeys that tap into the heart and authenticity of hard-working employees that audiences have always loved seeing.”

Regarding the new shows, he stated, “Our new series ‘Stacks of Cash’ delivers another fun, appealing family game show and ’24 Hour Millionaire’ gives us an exciting new format that feels incredibly groundbreaking in the competition space.”

Studio Lambert produced the original “Undercover Boss” with Stephen Lambert, Jack Burgess, Abigail McCarthy, Niall O’Driscoll, and Tim Harcourt serving as executive producers.

Drew Carey Previously Discussed ‘The Price Is Right’

Getty Drew Carey attends CBS’ Fall Schedule Celebration at Paramount Studios on May 02, 2024

Carey took over hosting duties for “The Price Is Right” in 2007 after the legendary Bob Barker retired from the show. Years later, he became the longest-serving game show host in 2024 following the retirement of Pat Sajak.

The former “Drew Carey Show” star reacted to the milestone in a 2024 interview with TV Insider. He said, “I just show up and punch the clock and hope I have a job every day. I don’t think in terms of I’m the longest one. I do have a goal: I want to keep going until I die. This is my 18th season. I’ve got to get the 35 and 41 so I can catch Bob Barker and Pat Sajak.”

Regarding if he’ll ever retire, Carey stated, “Before, I was like, ‘Can I make it to five years? Can I make it to the end of my contract? Can I make it 10 years?’ The longest I’d been on TV was ‘The Drew Carey Show,’ nine years.”

The actor continued, “Once I hit 10 years here, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s the longest I’ve ever had a job in my life. It’s such just a great part of my day, my year, my life. I can’t imagine giving it up.’ I don’t like CBS to know that [Laughs], but it’s going to be a few years ’til my next contract negotiation. So maybe forget I said this. I can quit anytime I want!”