‘Survivor’ Star Carolyn Wiger Defends Eric Abraham: ‘Let Him Be Eric’

“Survivor 44” fan favorite Carolyn Wiger hopes “Survivor 51” contestant Eric Abraham continues embracing the personality that has made him stand out. Even if it does not connect with everyone on his tribe, she hopes he stays true to himself.

Wiger discussed Episode 2 alongside Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho on their “Kickin & Screamin” podcast. There, the former tribemates reflected on Eric’s social position. Additionally, they talked about his enthusiasm around camp.

While some of Eric’s tribemates appeared to find his improv and energetic personality difficult at times, Wiger viewed his willingness to be himself differently.

“Eric’s being Eric. Let him be Eric,” Wiger said.

Carolyn Wiger Relates to Eric Abraham’s ‘Survivor 51’ Experience

Wiger acknowledged that Eric’s personality may not appeal to every player. However, she does not believe that means he should change it.

She connected his experience to her own time on “Survivor 44.” She remembered moments when she felt like an outsider or wondered how others perceived her.

Wiger said being rejected socially while cameras capture the experience can feel particularly uncomfortable. In addition, she recalled knowing that awkward interactions would eventually appear on television. She understood how easily that environment could make a player question themselves.

That perspective shaped how she reacted to Eric.

“It’s so okay to not be liked by everybody,” Wiger said.

Rather than encouraging Eric to become quieter, Wiger praised the qualities that make him different. She argued that distinctive personalities help make “Survivor” entertaining. Moreover, she said it is especially entertaining when players remain authentic instead of trying to disappear into the background.

CBS/Getty Carolyn Wiger and Carson Garrett on “Survivor 44”

Carolyn Wiger Wants ‘Survivor’ Players to Show Their Personalities

Wiger also understood why Eric looked for ways to entertain himself and his tribemates.

She recalled that life at camp can become boring because contestants spend significant stretches of time with little to do. Players may also hesitate to leave camp because they worry about missing an important strategic conversation.

For Eric, improv became one way of filling that downtime.

Wiger joked about the quality of his performance but praised the enthusiasm behind it. She also pointed out that his personality has already helped him receive memorable moments during a season featuring 21 contestants.

His visibility has not prevented him from encountering strategic danger. During Episode 2, Eric emerged as an apparent easy vote before the plan shifted toward Ana Sani.

Wiger’s reaction, however, focused less on whether Eric should tone himself down and more on what makes contestants memorable in the first place.

She said she enjoys watching players who cannot always read the room. She also enjoys watching those who can read it and decide to remain themselves anyway.

For Wiger, fitting perfectly into the group is not the only way to approach “Survivor.”

Eric’s personality may continue creating challenges as he navigates “Survivor 51.” Nevertheless, Wiger hopes he does not respond by hiding the qualities that make him different.

“You don’t need to change,” she said.