RHONY Alum Bethenny Frankel Recalls ‘Strained Year’ With Ex Jason Hoppy

“Real Housewives of New York City” alum Bethenny Frankel separated from her husband, Jason Hoppy, in 2012 after marrying him and having their daughter two years earlier. They finalized their divorce in 2021. Recently, on a podcast, the former RHONY star opened up about where they stand today as they co-parent their daughter, revealing that things haven’t been the best.

Bethenny Frankel Sheds Light on Her Status With Jason Hoppy

Getty Jason Hoppy (L) and Bethenny Frankel

The “Real Housewives of New York City” fan-favorite appeared on a September 2026 episode of Benny Blanco’s “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast, where she was asked about where she stands with Hoppy. Specifically, the musician asked if she was “cool” with him.

She responded, “Not exactly.” He then asked, “But you can coexist?” Frankel said, “We do coexist on this earth. We both exist on this earth.” After that, Blanco asked about Brynn’s relationship with both of them. Unfortunately, the Skinny Girl founder gave a less-than-stellar update.

According to her, “It’s been a strained year. It’s been a challenging year. There were a lot of circumstances that have been, that are like too much, like honestly, like torture. Like traumatic.” From there, she mentioned their contentious history, saying, “Ten years on a two-year marriage.”

The ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Alum Previously Opened Up About Jason in 2024

Getty Bethenny Frankel

The “Real Housewives of New York City” alum launched “Just B Divorced with Bethenny Frankel” in 2024. In an April episode that year, she opened up about her relationship with Hoppy, revealing she had been uninterested in being intimate with him during the marriage.

According to her, “We were laying in bed and he used to say to me, ‘You’re like a block of ice’ because I did not want to be intimate.” She later said, “There wasn’t really an attraction for me. It was more of, like, something in my mind…where I convince myself, or I tell myself, or I use logic to say to myself that I should be into this.”

After that, she shared why she entered into the relationship with Hoppy despite lacking interest from the start. She said, “I let the universe tell me that I was in my late thirties and that you’re supposed to be having kids by then, or you’re supposed to know what road you’re on. I didn’t really have family, so I had no safety net, no security with money, and no idea. And I just wanted to be wanted.”

Still, she admitted that their relationship wasn’t all bad, saying, “there were moments.” However, those instances “were very fleeting.” Frankel added, “I’m not blaming anyone else — my body, my own choice. [But] once I got pregnant, I was on the road. And once you’re doing a television show, you feel responsible. … I was not happy in my relationship. I kept going because I was doing a television show, and I was very stupid.”

The RHONY alum went on to express uncertainty about marriage in the future, saying, “I’ve been burned. I’ve been through a war.”