‘The Bachelor’ Franchise Pushes Back on Chris Harrison’s Upcoming Series ‘The Vow’

Chris Harrison‘s long-awaited return to television is already hitting major roadblocks.

As fans await the debut of Harrison’s upcoming reality TV series “The Vow,” executives at “The Bachelor” are making moves to block the project from taking off. However, in a new report, the battle for TV romance reality is turning into a major conflict between the legendary host and the multi-million-dollar franchise that made him a household name.

Chris Harrison’s ‘The Vow’ May Be Too Close to ‘The Bachelor’ Premise, Claims Producers

Variety reported that WBTV, the studio that produces “The Bachelor,” contacted Fox Nation, home of “The Vow,” sending them a cease-and-desist letter. The studio believes the dating show’s premise is too close to that of “The Bachelor,” which Chris Harrison hosted for 19 years, from 2002 through 2021.

The letter reads that “The Vow” is “a plain attempt to capitalize on and ‘ride on the coattails’ of WBTV’s instantly recognizable intellectual property and the Franchise’s goodwill in violation of, inter alia, state and federal trademark, copyright, and unfair competition laws. Without having seen the Series itself, we cannot comment on it and reserve all rights in connection therewith.”

It continues, “To be clear, though, we have no objection to Fox and Lionsgate releasing a dating show hosted by Chris Harrison in and of itself. But thus far, Fox and Lionsgate have promoted the Series entirely on the back of the Franchise, not on its own merits.”

WBTV took issue with the red roses shown in the trailer, calling the imagery a copy of the franchise’s most recognizable trademark. Additionally, they claim that a home in the background is similar to that of the “Bachelor” mansion, which is the place where contestants meet and live throughout filming.

Fans Responded to News of Chris Harrison’s Return to TV in ‘The Vow’

Fox Nation made its stance clear in a response to WBTV. The network stated that the studio doesn’t own the rights to hand out roses. As reported by Variety, the network added that using the word “bachelor” isn’t something one franchise can trademark.

An Instagram post promoting the series shares fan commentary about Harrison’s return to reality television. Its caption read, “It’s official! Chris Harrison is coming back to TV with ‘The Vow’ … and everyone’s really excited.”

One fan wrote, “No one even knows what the show is about but we’re all watching it.” A second penned, “Congrats!!! I thought your firing from ABC was RIDICULOUS. Good luck with your new venture.”

A third fan said on Instagram, “I’ve been waiting for this moment for years now.” Finally, a fourth fan declared, “I can’t wait!!! So excited to see Chris Harrison back on TV!”

In a press release, the premise of the show is revealed. “Across six episodes, one eligible bachelor, 30-year-old Jace Cates, embarks on a relationship journey with ten women, each seeking lasting commitment and marriage. Through curated dates and real-world compatibility challenges, ‘Chris Harrison’s The Vow’ explores whether shared values, faith, communication, and long-term goals can build a relationship designed to last long after the cameras stop rolling.”

“The Vow” is available to stream beginning November 11 on Fox Nation. New episodes drop every Wednesday.