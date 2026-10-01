Beloved Reality Star Suffers Tragic Loss as Her Husband Passes Away – Our Hearts Go Out

Trina Braxton, sister of music legend Toni Braxton and a star of We TV’s “Braxton Family Values,” is mourning the death of her husband, Von Scales, at 58. Following the tragic news, a representative for the singer and beloved reality star has released a statement.

TMZ reported the news of Scales’s passing on October 1. A representative told the outlet, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Von Scales, beloved husband of Trina Braxton. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers but is asking for privacy at this time as they navigate this unfortunate event.”

Getty Evelyn Braxton, Von Scales and Trina Braxton

At present, no cause of death has been confirmed for Scales. However, a source with knowledge of the situation informed TMZ that he passed away at around 2 a.m. on October 1.

Trina Braxton Previously Discussed Her Relationship with Von Scales

Braxton became engaged to Scales in March 2019 during a family trip, with the occasion being featured on “Braxton Family Values.” The two later tied the knot in December of that year. While promoting the reality show, she spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her reaction to him proposing.

She said, “We were in Napa Valley, you know, all the girls were together, we were filming, and he just kinda, like, plopped the box on the table and just… I lost it, totally, fully and completely.” Braxton also discussed the death of her ex husband, Gabe Solis, which occured the year before her engagement.

According to her, “It was a very difficult time. My sons had a really difficult time as well, but you know, thank god for my fiance now. Hey, Von! You know, he really helped me through it, he stood right by me and I knew it was sometimes difficult for him, you know, especially to watch me as his now fiancee, but grieve over someone else.”