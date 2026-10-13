‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Judge Tragically Passes at 46

Lucian Piane, the music producer behind some of RuPaul’s Drag Race’s most memorable musical moments, has died at 46.

Piane died Monday, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner per TMZ.

Piane Was Tragically Hit By a Car

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that he was struck by a car in Glendale, California, early Monday morning.

He suffered fatal injuries, and emergency crews pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the outlet.

The news has prompted an outpouring of sadness from fans who remember Piane for helping shape the sound of the popular reality competition series.

“So sad,” one person wrote in the comments.

“EXCUSE ME????? WHAT?????? PLEASE NOOOOOOOOO,” another fan commented.

Others shared their disbelief, with one writing, “2026 has been the worst year ever.”

“What a tragedy. Rest In Paradise King,” one added. Another wrote, “So young.”

“This is so sad. Prayers to his family and friends,” someone else continued.

Others remembered his time that he previously spent on the iconic show.

“Omg may he rest in peace he was great on the panel,” one fan wrote.

He Was Very Involved With Numerous Seasons of the Hit Show

Piane was a composer, songwriter and music producer who worked on multiple seasons of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

He helped create music for the show’s challenges, including the theatrical performances known as Rusicals, which feature contestants singing and acting in original musical productions.

His work helped give the series some of its distinctive musical personality. Among his credits were songs connected to the show’s eighth season, including “Legs,” “Fat, Fem & Asian” and “I Don’t Like to Show Off.”

He also released RuPaul’s Drag Race: The Rusical in 2016.

Piane worked closely with RuPaul beyond the television series. He produced music for the drag icon’s albums, including “Champion,” released in 2009, “Glamazon” in 2011 and “Born Naked” in 2014. The collaborations helped establish a creative partnership that extended across several years.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Piane was also known professionally as RevoLucian. His work reached beyond reality television, with credits in film, theater and other music projects.

He worked with composer and songwriter Marc Shaiman on projects that included the film “Hairspray” and the Broadway production “Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me.”

Piane also contributed production work to the Hairspray: Soundtrack to the Motion Picture, which received a Grammy nomination and earned him a Recording Industry Association of America platinum album award.

Piane’s music career included composing the score for the 2009 horror film “Sorority Row.” He also created satirical remixes that circulated online, showcasing another side of his work as a producer.

Although songwriter Leland later became a key creative force behind Drag Race’s original musical challenges, Piane’s earlier contributions remain part of the show’s musical history.

In recent days, Piane had shared a series of Instagram videos that worried some followers, according to TMZ. His death has left fans reflecting on his influence on a series whose music has become a major part of its identity.