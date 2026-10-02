Alley Mills Returning to “General Hospital” as Heather Webber

One of Port Charles’ most unpredictable residents is coming back to Port Charles. Again.

Alley Mills is returning to “General Hospital” as Heather Webber, nearly two years after the character left Port Charles. Mills will make her first appearance back on Thursday, November 5, and it sounds like Heather won’t be quietly slipping back into town.

“General Hospital” executive producer Frank Valentini confirmed Mills’ return and teased that Heather will once again be causing trouble when she resurfaces.

“There’s never a dull moment when Heather Webber is in Port Charles,” Valentini told “TV Insider,” adding that Mills is ready to “stir up some trouble.”

Exactly what brings Heather home hasn’t been revealed yet, but given the character’s history, her return could affect several people in Port Charles.

When Is Heather Webber Returning to “General Hospital”?

Mills will return as Heather beginning with the November 5 episode of “General Hospital.” The actress last appeared in October 2024, when Heather left Port Charles with her son, Steven Lars Webber (Scott Reeves).

Heather’s departure came after a surprising turn in her legal situation. She had been serving time in Pentonville after being revealed as The Hook, the serial killer responsible for terrorizing Port Charles and killing multiple people.

However, doctors later discovered that Heather had cobalt poisoning caused by a faulty hip replacement. The poisoning was believed to have contributed to her increasingly violent and erratic behavior. Heather’s conviction was eventually overturned, allowing her to leave prison.

Steven returned to Port Charles and ultimately agreed to take his mother away from town so she could begin a new chapter elsewhere. Apparently, that chapter wasn’t the end of Heather’s story.

Alley Mills Took Over as Heather Webber in 2022

Mills made her first appearance as Heather in October 2022, taking over a role with a history stretching back nearly 50 years.

Heather was introduced to “General Hospital” in 1976 and has been played by several actresses over the decades, most notably Robin Mattson.

Mills quickly made the character her own. Her version of Heather was eventually revealed to be the mother of Esme Prince (Avery Pohl), whose father was serial killer Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom).

Heather was also unmasked as The Hook. The storyline gave Mills plenty of dramatic material and earned her critical recognition. She won Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series in both 2023 and 2025 for her portrayal of Heather.

Mills was already familiar to daytime audiences before joining GH. She played Pam Douglas on “The Bold and the Beautiful” for years. Primetime viewers may also recognize her as Norma Arnold, Kevin’s mother on “The Wonder Years.”

What Will Heather Do When She Returns?

“General Hospital” hasn’t revealed what brings Heather back to Port Charles or how long Mills’ latest stint will last.

But Valentini’s comments certainly suggest Heather isn’t returning simply to catch up with old friends. There are also plenty of characters Heather could become involved with when she returns.

Heather has a long history with Laura Collins (Genie Francis), while her connection to Esme gives her ties to several members of the younger generation. She’s also the grandmother of Ace, giving her another important family connection in Port Charles.

Then there’s the question of how much Heather has really changed. The discovery of her cobalt poisoning dramatically altered the way her recent crimes were viewed and ultimately helped secure her freedom. But Heather was causing trouble in Port Charles long before she ever received the faulty hip replacement.

Her history includes everything from manipulation and kidnapping to murder. That makes it difficult to predict which Heather Webber’s real motive is when she comes back to Port Charles on November 5.

But if Valentini’s tease is any indication, Heather Webber isn’t returning to Port Charles just to say hello.