‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for October 5-9, 2026

“Beyond the Gates” spoilers for the week of October 5 to 9 tease that Anita receives some disturbing news from Vernon, while Dani gets the cold shoulder.

Meanwhile, Bill refuses to give up without a fight, and Nicole gives Deanna a much-needed reality check. Vanessa finds herself dodging some tough questions, while Martin and Smitty enjoy having a full house.

Plus, Jacob and Naomi get on the same page, and Tyrell drops a major bombshell on his family.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, October 5:

Anita hears disturbing news from Vernon.

Dani gets the cold shoulder.

Bill won’t give up without a fight.

Nicole offers Deanna a reality check.

Vanessa dodges some big questions.

Martin and Smitty enjoy a full house.

Jacob and Naomi align their priorities.

Tyrell drops a major bombshell on his family.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 6:

Anita and Dani’s update blindsides Nicole.

Vernon puts Bill on notice.

Hayley scores a big win… at a big cost.

Leslie defends her actions.

Jacob confronts Izaiah.

Kat’s bold words leave Eva shaken.

Chelsea issues an important warning.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 7:

Vernon comes to the rescue.

Dani presses Bill.

Andre troubles Ted.

Hayley’s caught totally off guard.

Eva faces the future while Izaiah’s distracted.

Leslie’s devoted to drama.

Marcel and Joey practice persuasion.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 8:

Andre dredges up Dani’s past.

Anita finds comfort in music.

Nicole is candid with Vanessa.

Ted and Ashley are in cahoots.

Leslie gets Hayley scrambling.

Randy is fed up.

Noah gives Deanna a different perspective.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, October 9:

Vernon shares the ugly truth with Anita.

Nicole makes good on a promise.

Naomi doesn’t back down.

Madison leans on Chelsea after risking it all.

Smitty draws a hard line with Martin.

Vanessa and Joey hear Heather out.

Ted’s trip with Shanice proves unforgettable.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates.”

Monday, September 28: Hayley has another trick up her sleeve; Bill is sideswiped; Nicole puts her foot in her mouth; Kat comes to Izaiah in crisis; Shanice and Ashley face career challenges; Smitty fears Jacob is dodging him.

Tuesday, September 29: Dani leans on Nicole for comfort; Andre leaves Vernon stunned; Anita becomes an unlikely advocate; Chelsea and Hayley come to blows; Leslie is met with an intriguing invitation… and then an altercation.

Wednesday, September 30: Bill’s decision stuns his family; Nicole is livid with Joey; Leslie ingratiates herself with Hayley; Andre assists Vanessa during a traumatic ordeal; Jacob and Naomi give Chelsea a reality check.

Thursday, October 1: Dani does her best to bolster Bill; Chelsea takes out her frustrations on Madison; Martin’s re-election is in jeopardy; Jacob’s evidence is met with familial resistance; Hayley has a face-off with Caroline; Kat and Tomas find common ground in a common enemy.

Friday, October 2: Anita’s homecoming party forces Ted and Nicole to navigate their new normal with Shanice and Kial; Vernon gets intel that puts him on high alert; Bill comes clean to Elon; Andre has harsh criticisms for Dani; Heather’s in the catbird seat while Joey plots to protect Vanessa.