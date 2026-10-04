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‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for October 5-9, 2026

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Beyond the Gates
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“Beyond the Gates” spoilers for the week of October 5 to 9 tease that Anita receives some disturbing news from Vernon, while Dani gets the cold shoulder.

Meanwhile, Bill refuses to give up without a fight, and Nicole gives Deanna a much-needed reality check. Vanessa finds herself dodging some tough questions, while Martin and Smitty enjoy having a full house.

Plus, Jacob and Naomi get on the same page, and Tyrell drops a major bombshell on his family.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, October 5:

  • Anita hears disturbing news from Vernon.
  • Dani gets the cold shoulder.
  • Bill won’t give up without a fight.
  • Nicole offers Deanna a reality check.
  • Vanessa dodges some big questions.
  • Martin and Smitty enjoy a full house.
  • Jacob and Naomi align their priorities.
  • Tyrell drops a major bombshell on his family.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 6: 

  • Anita and Dani’s update blindsides Nicole.
  • Vernon puts Bill on notice.
  • Hayley scores a big win… at a big cost.
  • Leslie defends her actions.
  • Jacob confronts Izaiah.
  • Kat’s bold words leave Eva shaken.
  • Chelsea issues an important warning.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 7:

  • Vernon comes to the rescue.
  • Dani presses Bill.
  • Andre troubles Ted.
  • Hayley’s caught totally off guard.
  • Eva faces the future while Izaiah’s distracted.
  • Leslie’s devoted to drama.
  • Marcel and Joey practice persuasion.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 8:

  • Andre dredges up Dani’s past.
  • Anita finds comfort in music.
  • Nicole is candid with Vanessa.
  • Ted and Ashley are in cahoots.
  • Leslie gets Hayley scrambling.
  • Randy is fed up.
  • Noah gives Deanna a different perspective.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, October 9:

  • Vernon shares the ugly truth with Anita.
  • Nicole makes good on a promise.
  • Naomi doesn’t back down.
  • Madison leans on Chelsea after risking it all.
  • Smitty draws a hard line with Martin.
  • Vanessa and Joey hear Heather out.
  • Ted’s trip with Shanice proves unforgettable.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates.”

Monday, September 28: Hayley has another trick up her sleeve; Bill is sideswiped; Nicole puts her foot in her mouth; Kat comes to Izaiah in crisis; Shanice and Ashley face career challenges; Smitty fears Jacob is dodging him.

Tuesday, September 29: Dani leans on Nicole for comfort; Andre leaves Vernon stunned; Anita becomes an unlikely advocate; Chelsea and Hayley come to blows; Leslie is met with an intriguing invitation… and then an altercation.

Wednesday, September 30: Bill’s decision stuns his family; Nicole is livid with Joey; Leslie ingratiates herself with Hayley; Andre assists Vanessa during a traumatic ordeal; Jacob and Naomi give Chelsea a reality check.

Thursday, October 1: Dani does her best to bolster Bill; Chelsea takes out her frustrations on Madison; Martin’s re-election is in jeopardy; Jacob’s evidence is met with familial resistance; Hayley has a face-off with Caroline; Kat and Tomas find common ground in a common enemy.

Friday, October 2: Anita’s homecoming party forces Ted and Nicole to navigate their new normal with Shanice and Kial; Vernon gets intel that puts him on high alert; Bill comes clean to Elon; Andre has harsh criticisms for Dani; Heather’s in the catbird seat while Joey plots to protect Vanessa.

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‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for October 5-9, 2026

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