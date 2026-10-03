Is ‘DOOL’ Overlooking One of Salem’s Own? A Major Anniversary Has Fans Speaking Out

Salem’s longtime families have helped shape “Days of Our Lives” for generations. Their romances, rivalries, and complicated histories give viewers plenty of reasons to stay invested and plenty of opinions about which characters deserve more attention.

Now, a major anniversary has some fans celebrating a familiar face while asking whether the soap is giving him enough to do. Alongside congratulations and praise for his performances, viewers are calling for a bigger storyline for a character connected to three of Salem’s most established families.

So, which actor’s milestone has “DOOL” fans looking back fondly and asking for more in the future? Read on to find out.

‘Days’ Celebrates Brandon Beemer’s 20-Year Milestone

The official “Days of Our Lives” Instagram account recently celebrated 20 years since Brandon Beemer made his debut as Shawn-Douglas Brady.

“On this day in 2006, Brandon Beemer made his Days of Our Lives debut as Shawn-Douglas Brady. Twenty years later, we’re celebrating the milestone,” the account wrote.

Fans responded with anniversary wishes and appreciation for his work.

“Happy Anniversary, Brandon!! You are an excellent actor and love to see more scenes of you,” one viewer commented.

Another wrote, “Happy 20th Anniversary, Brandon, you have been doing a good job as Shawn Douglas. You have taken the role and made it your own.”

One “DOOL” fan called Beemer their favorite Shawn, specifically praising his performance in 2023 and expressing hope that the character would take center stage again soon.

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Beemer first portrayed Shawn from 2006 to 2008 before returning to the role in 2016. The milestone marks 20 years since his debut, rather than two uninterrupted decades on the soap.

Before Beemer took over, Jason Cook portrayed Shawn from 1999 to 2006. Cook also returned for a brief stint in 2015.

For the fans celebrating Beemer’s anniversary, his portrayal has earned a lasting place in the character’s history.

Martha Madison Celebrates Her ‘Forever Shawn’

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Martha Madison, who has portrayed Belle Black since 2004, added a heartfelt tribute to her longtime scene partner.

“My forever Shawn. ❤️” she wrote.

Her message struck a chord with viewers who remain invested in Shawn and Belle’s on-again, off-again romance.

“Shelle ❤️ forever for me. Congratulations on 20 years!” one fan responded.

Another declared, “Shawn/ Belle forever!!! No more Chad/ Bell, tell em. Lol.”

Before Madison joined the soap, Kirsten Storms portrayed Belle from 1999 to 2004, overlapping with Cook’s years as Shawn. The couple’s history has spanned different portrayals, with “DOOL” fans continuing to root for their relationship through its many complications.

Madison’s affectionate message brought the celebration back to that enduring connection. For Shelle supporters, the anniversary was another opportunity to remind the show which pairing they want to see.

Fans Ask for More Than an Anniversary Tribute

While fans were happy to celebrate Beemer, several wanted the milestone to bring renewed attention to Shawn’s place in Salem.

“How about giving him a storyline?” one commenter asked.

Another wrote, “20 years later , a member of 3 families on the show and still no story. C’mon DOOL !!!!!!!!”

A separate comment identified those families as the Bradys, Kiriakises, and Hortons.

Those connections are part of what makes viewers eager for more. With Shawn tied to so much of Salem’s family history, these fans believe there is plenty of material for the writers to explore.

One commenter combined congratulations with a direct request to the show.

“Congratulations, Brandon! So glad you’re being celebrated for the truly incredible milestone!” the viewer wrote, before tagging the “Days” account and adding, “we’d like to see writing for this guy, please!”

The fan praising Beemer’s 2023 performance voiced a similar hope, asking to see Shawn “front and center like that again soon.”

For these “DOOL” fans, the anniversary is a reminder of both what Beemer has brought to the role and what they still want to see him do. Could the next chapter give Shawn a bigger place in Salem’s drama and give longtime fans more of the character they’re celebrating?