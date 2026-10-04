‘Dynasty’ & ‘Melrose Place’ Star Grant Show, 64, Looks Handsome While Attending a Benefit Gala

Grant Show is beloved for his roles in “Melrose Place” and “Dynasty,” and on Saturday, October 3, he returned to the spotlight, posing for photos at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Grant Show Looks Handsome at Benefit Gala

Getty Grant Show attends the “Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala”

At the event, Show wore a dark gray suit with a white collared shirt, left unbuttoned for a more relaxed finish. He completed his classic outfit with black dress shoes.

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The actor looked happy to be there, smiling as he posed for photos. He also posed alongside his wife, Katherine LaNasa, who looked gorgeous in a silver and sheer dress. The top half of the dress was a fitted bodice with silver bead details, while the bottom was sheer fabric, a combination that was both elegant and fashionable. She completed her outfit with open-toe silver sandals and wore her hair in an updo.

Grant Show Reflects on His Career

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Show rose to fame in the ‘90s, playing Jake Hanson for five seasons. In a November 2025 interview with “Still Here Hollywood Podcast w/ Steve Kmetko,” he reflected on the show. “Well, the first season was really touch and go,” he said, Parade reports. He said the “ratings were not very good.”

He continued, “The show wasn’t very good, I don’t think. It was all right. So it was the second season [when] it took off, and when it did take off, it took off like a rocket.”

The role was instrumental to Show’s career success. “That show’s the most important thing that ever happened to me, other than my daughter and my wife,” he said in 2017, Soap Opera Digest reports. When he made the difficult decision to leave the show, despite its success, the actor thought he would give up acting altogether.

In the interview, Show reflected on what he was thinking then. “There was a time, right after ‘Melrose Place,’ when I seriously considered giving it all up,” he said. “It was hard moving on after that, especially back then. Washing that off of you was a difficult thing, much more difficult than it would be now because there are so many other venues of work. But honestly, I didn’t know what else to do. I’d been acting professionally since I was 24 years old. I was feeling pretty low. But I refused to give up. I just kept working, and working hard, and I’m glad I did.”

Grant Show Reflects on His Relationship With Aaron Spelling

Getty Grant Show speaking onstage at an event

Show has discussed his relationship with Aaron Spelling, the former executive producer of “Melrose Place” and “Dynasty,” multiple times. The “Dynasty” reboot ran from 2017 until 2022, and Show starred as Blake Carrington.

“When I got the script and the audition for this, I immediately said to myself, ‘This is my job. I’m not letting anyone else have it,’” he recalled, Soap Opera Digest reports. “If you look at my career and my connection with Aaron Spelling and my connection with soap opera, I’ve been with it and developing with it through the last 30-plus years. So, I think I’m uniquely positioned to play Blake Carrington — and I am having a blast.”

In his November 2025 interview with “Still Here Hollywood Podcast w/ Steve Kmetko,” Show spoke about his grief over Spelling’s death. Spelling died on June 23, 2006, at age 83. “Aaron and I kind of butted heads, but I literally cried when he died, you know? I mean, I shed tears,” he said.