Justine Dumps Sonny on “General Hospital -Are They Really Over?

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is having a hard time on “General Hospital” right now. He’s quickly learning that leaving the mob doesn’t mean he won’t lose people he loves.

On Monday’s episode of “General Hospital,” Justine Turner (Nazneen Contractor) ended her relationship with Sonny after confronting him about the brutal attack at Pentonville.

Sonny insisted he didn’t order the attack and told Justine that someone was setting him up. Unfortunately, Justine wasn’t willing to believe him. Even though this time, Sonny was actually telling the truth.

Justine Doesn’t Believe Sonny Is Innocent

The evidence against Sonny certainly doesn’t look good. Which is exactly what Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Ava (Maura West) were counting on.

Justine confronted Sonny about the attack on Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota) that also left Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) seriously injured. She knew there was video footage involving two of Sonny’s men, Vito and Sully, and wanted an explanation.

Sonny admitted that he had sent Vito to Pentonville. However, he insisted that his message wasn’t an order to attack Sidwell.

According to Sonny, he actually wanted Vito to tell Sully to keep an eye on Sidwell because he knew he would immediately become a suspect if something happened to his longtime enemy.

There was one major problem with Sonny’s explanation. Vito is nowhere to be found. That left Sonny without anyone who could corroborate his version of events.

Justine Ends Her Relationship With Sonny

Sonny desperately tried to convince Justine that he was telling the truth. Justine wasn’t persuaded. Remember, when Justine first encountered Sonny she believed he was a murderer and was determined to prove it. Now, that belief that he’s capable of murder is back.

She ultimately told Sonny that whatever had been happening between them was over and made it clear that the district attorney’s office would continue investigating the attack.

Sonny became increasingly frustrated as he continued insisting that he hadn’t ordered it. For Justine, however, Sonny’s long history makes that difficult to believe.

That’s one of the biggest problems Sonny faces as he tries to build a legitimate life. He’s spent decades as one of Port Charles’ most powerful mob bosses. Now, when Sonny really is innocent, the people closest to him have plenty of reasons to doubt him.

Sonny Really Is Being Framed

What makes the situation even more frustrating for Sonny is that viewers know he’s telling the truth. Ava Jerome and Drew Cain are responsible for setting Sonny up to take the fall for the Pentonville attack.

Their plan appears to be working remarkably well. The evidence is pointing toward Sonny, and his reputation is doing much of the rest of the work for them.

Justine isn’t the only person who doubts him.Sonny’s son Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) has already turned his back on his father after becoming convinced Sonny was responsible for what happened.

Even Sonny’s grandson Gio Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza) is questioning whether he can believe him. Sonny spent years building a reputation that made people afraid of him. Now, that reputation is making the people love doubt his intention to go legit.

Is This Really the End for Sonny and Justine?

Justine’s decision could mark the end of a relationship that gave Sonny the opportunity to imagine a very different future. She represented something outside his old world. With Justine, Sonny could envision a life where he wasn’t always looking over his shoulder.

But their romance was always going to face a significant problem. Justine is a prosecutor, while Sonny has spent decades operating on the opposite side of the law.

As long as Justine believed Sonny was genuinely trying to change his life, they had a chance to make the unlikely relationship work. Now she believes he’s been lying to her.

The irony is that Sonny may finally be telling the truth at exactly the moment when his past makes it nearly impossible for anyone to believe him.

If Sonny can prove that Drew and Ava framed him, Justine will eventually have to confront the fact that she walked away when Sonny needed someone to believe him. But proving his innocence won’t necessarily repair the damage.

Sonny now knows how quickly Justine was willing to believe the worst of him, while Justine has been reminded just how difficult it is to separate the man she’s been seeing from the powerful mob boss he’s been for decades.

For now, Justine says their relationship is over. Nothing is forever on “General Hospital”, of course. But Justine seems pretty adamant that she and Sonny are done.