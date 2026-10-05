“General Hospital” spoilers for October 5-9, 2026, tease a drama-filled week in Port Charles as Ava pitches Drew a new target, Sonny challenges Justine, and Josslyn takes matters into her own hands.

Meanwhile, Lulu follows a lead, Britt offers a lifeline, and Dante hits a roadblock in his investigation.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, October 5:

Sonny challenges Justine.

Josslyn takes matters into her own hands.

Britt and Willow discuss matters of the heart.

Jason is taken to task.

Serena finds herself in a bind.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 6:

Felicia has welcome news for Anna.

Brook Lynn confides in Valentin.

Hudson tries to talk Josslyn down.

Lulu makes a daring play.

Willow and Chase discuss his marriage.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 7:

Carly asks Anna for a favor.

Tracy bites her tongue with Gio.

Drew and Alexis go at it.

Scout tries to broker peace between Danny and Rocco.

Lulu pursues a lead.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 8:

Carly supports Sonny.

Lulu’s latest article makes waves.

Ava pitches a new target to Drew.

Curtis gets a shock.

Chase throws down the gauntlet.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, October 9:

Britt offers a lifeline.

Anna offers her expertise.

Sonny reassures Gio.

Portia makes her loyalties clear.

Dante’s investigation hits a roadblock.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “General Hospital.”

Monday, September 28: Valentin opens up to Anna; Lucas puts Carly on the spot; Charlotte tries to sway Lulu; Sonny makes Gio an offer; Rocco gives Danny bad news.

Tuesday, September 29: Britt makes a bold declaration; Jason supports Danny; Dante’s suspicions are confirmed; Jordan confides in Michael; Monet courts a new client.

Wednesday, September 30: Ava and Drew are horrified; Sonny questions Jason; Ric attempts to do damage control; Curtis’ claim baffles Jordan; Michael reassures Molly.

Thursday, October 1: Dante confronts Sonny; Willow pulls some strings; Lulu seeks out Tracy; Scout and Danny clash; Michael counsels Brook Lynn.

Friday, October 2: Sonny is crushed; Trina and Josslyn find common ground; Jordan gets life-changing news; Gio surprises Emma; Chase shuts Brook Lynn down.

“General Hospital” receives 13 nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including: