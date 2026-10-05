“General Hospital” spoilers for October 5-9, 2026, tease a drama-filled week in Port Charles as Ava pitches Drew a new target, Sonny challenges Justine, and Josslyn takes matters into her own hands.
Meanwhile, Lulu follows a lead, Britt offers a lifeline, and Dante hits a roadblock in his investigation.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, October 5:
- Sonny challenges Justine.
- Josslyn takes matters into her own hands.
- Britt and Willow discuss matters of the heart.
- Jason is taken to task.
- Serena finds herself in a bind.
‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 6:
- Felicia has welcome news for Anna.
- Brook Lynn confides in Valentin.
- Hudson tries to talk Josslyn down.
- Lulu makes a daring play.
- Willow and Chase discuss his marriage.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 7:
- Carly asks Anna for a favor.
- Tracy bites her tongue with Gio.
- Drew and Alexis go at it.
- Scout tries to broker peace between Danny and Rocco.
- Lulu pursues a lead.
‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 8:
- Carly supports Sonny.
- Lulu’s latest article makes waves.
- Ava pitches a new target to Drew.
- Curtis gets a shock.
- Chase throws down the gauntlet.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, October 9:
- Britt offers a lifeline.
- Anna offers her expertise.
- Sonny reassures Gio.
- Portia makes her loyalties clear.
- Dante’s investigation hits a roadblock.
In Case You Missed It
Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “General Hospital.”
Monday, September 28: Valentin opens up to Anna; Lucas puts Carly on the spot; Charlotte tries to sway Lulu; Sonny makes Gio an offer; Rocco gives Danny bad news.
Tuesday, September 29: Britt makes a bold declaration; Jason supports Danny; Dante’s suspicions are confirmed; Jordan confides in Michael; Monet courts a new client.
Wednesday, September 30: Ava and Drew are horrified; Sonny questions Jason; Ric attempts to do damage control; Curtis’ claim baffles Jordan; Michael reassures Molly.
Thursday, October 1: Dante confronts Sonny; Willow pulls some strings; Lulu seeks out Tracy; Scout and Danny clash; Michael counsels Brook Lynn.
Friday, October 2: Sonny is crushed; Trina and Josslyn find common ground; Jordan gets life-changing news; Gio surprises Emma; Chase shuts Brook Lynn down.
“General Hospital” receives 13 nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including:
- Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
- Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series (Steve Burton as Jason Morgan)
- Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine)
- Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series (Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake and Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri)
- Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault and Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez)
- Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
- Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
- Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime
- Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program
- Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program
- Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program
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‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for October 5-9, 2026