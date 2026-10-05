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‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for October 5-9, 2026

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General Hospital
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“General Hospital” spoilers for October 5-9, 2026, tease a drama-filled week in Port Charles as Ava pitches Drew a new target, Sonny challenges Justine, and Josslyn takes matters into her own hands.

Meanwhile, Lulu follows a lead, Britt offers a lifeline, and Dante hits a roadblock in his investigation.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, October 5:

  • Sonny challenges Justine.
  • Josslyn takes matters into her own hands.
  • Britt and Willow discuss matters of the heart.
  • Jason is taken to task.
  • Serena finds herself in a bind.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 6: 

  • Felicia has welcome news for Anna.
  • Brook Lynn confides in Valentin.
  • Hudson tries to talk Josslyn down.
  • Lulu makes a daring play.
  • Willow and Chase discuss his marriage.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 7:

  • Carly asks Anna for a favor.
  • Tracy bites her tongue with Gio.
  • Drew and Alexis go at it.
  • Scout tries to broker peace between Danny and Rocco.
  • Lulu pursues a lead.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 8:

  • Carly supports Sonny.
  • Lulu’s latest article makes waves.
  • Ava pitches a new target to Drew.
  • Curtis gets a shock.
  • Chase throws down the gauntlet.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, October 9:

  • Britt offers a lifeline.
  • Anna offers her expertise.
  • Sonny reassures Gio.
  • Portia makes her loyalties clear.
  • Dante’s investigation hits a roadblock.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “General Hospital.”

Monday, September 28: Valentin opens up to Anna; Lucas puts Carly on the spot; Charlotte tries to sway Lulu; Sonny makes Gio an offer; Rocco gives Danny bad news.

Tuesday, September 29: Britt makes a bold declaration; Jason supports Danny; Dante’s suspicions are confirmed; Jordan confides in Michael; Monet courts a new client.

Wednesday, September 30: Ava and Drew are horrified; Sonny questions Jason; Ric attempts to do damage control; Curtis’ claim baffles Jordan; Michael reassures Molly.

Thursday, October 1: Dante confronts Sonny; Willow pulls some strings; Lulu seeks out Tracy; Scout and Danny clash; Michael counsels Brook Lynn.

Friday, October 2: Sonny is crushed; Trina and Josslyn find common ground; Jordan gets life-changing news; Gio surprises Emma; Chase shuts Brook Lynn down.

“General Hospital” receives 13 nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including:

  • Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
  • Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series (Steve Burton as Jason Morgan)
  • Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series (Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine)
  • Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series (Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake and Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri)
  • Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault and Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez)
  • Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
  • Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
  • Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime
  • Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program
  • Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program
  • Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program
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‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for October 5-9, 2026

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