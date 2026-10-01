Is New “General Hospital” Doctor Tristan Roberts Anna and Robert’s Secret Son?

Ever since Tristan Roberts (Dean Geyer) arrived on “General Hospital,” fans have wondered whether his familiar last name might mean more than it seems.

Now, a new theory suggests that Tristan could actually be the secret son of Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Robert Scorpio (the late Tristan Rogers).

There are already some intriguing clues. Tristan is Australian, has ties to the WSB and was deliberately named in honor of Rogers and his iconic “General Hospital” character. More recently, Anna met Tristan and remarked that he reminded her of someone who now lives far away.

It seemed pretty obvious that she was talking about Robert. Could “General Hospital” be preparing to reveal that the resemblance isn’t a coincidence?

Tristan Roberts Has Connections to Robert Scorpio

Tristan’s connection to Robert has been there since the character was first announced. “General Hospital” created Tristan Roberts as a tribute to Rogers, who played Robert on and off for decades. But the similarities between the characters go beyond a name.

Like Robert, Tristan is Australian. He also has connections to the WSB and a mysterious past that hasn’t been fully explained.

Before Tristan arrived in Port Charles, “General Hospital” head writers Elizabeth Korte and Chris Van Etten teased to “Soap Opera Digest” that the accomplished surgeon was looking for a fresh start. But they also hinted that escaping his past wouldn’t be easy because he would discover connections in Port Charles to the life he left behind.

At the time, that could have meant almost anything. Now it sounds considerably more intriguing.

Anna Thinks Tristan Looks Familiar

Anna and Tristan recently spent some time together at the Metro Court Gardens. During their conversation, Anna told Tristan that he reminded her of someone who now lives far away. Considering Tristan’s similarities to Robert, it wasn’t difficult to figure out who Anna seemed to have in mind.

Emma Scorpio-Drake (Braedyn Bruner) was also nearby and seemed very interested in her grandmother’s interaction with Tristan.

That could simply have been another way for GH to acknowledge the obvious Robert connection. But it could also be a clue that Tristan’s connection to the Scorpio family is about to become much more important.

What if Anna sees Robert in Tristan because Robert really is his father? And what if Anna is his mother?

Could Anna and Robert Have a Secret Son?

As wild as another secret-child storyline might sound, there’s actually room in Anna and Robert’s history for GH to make it happen.

Anna and Robert were presumed dead following a 1992 boat explosion involving Cesar Faison (Anders Hove). Neither character returned to Port Charles for years.

When Anna eventually resurfaced, it was revealed that she had suffered from amnesia during part of the time she was missing. Those missing years create a convenient gap in Anna and Robert’s history.

GH could theoretically reveal that Anna became pregnant before or during that period and gave birth to Tristan without retaining clear memories of what happened.

It would certainly require some rewriting of history. But soaps have used much bigger twists to introduce long-lost children. And Anna and Robert are no strangers to discovering children they didn’t know about.

Secret Children Are Nothing New for Anna and Robert

When Anna first arrived in Port Charles in 1985, Robert discovered that the two of them shared a daughter he hadn’t known existed. That daughter was Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough).

Decades later, Robert received another surprise when he discovered that Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) was his daughter with Holly Sutton (Emma Samms).

Anna has also been at the center of a complicated secret-child storyline. For years, she believed Peter August (Wes Ramsey) was her biological son with Faison. That storyline was eventually undone, with Anna’s twin sister Alex revealed to be Peter’s actual mother.

So discovering that Anna and Robert had another child during their missing years would hardly be unprecedented for either character. This time, however, it could give Anna a child with the man who has been one of the most important loves of her life.

Tristan Could Carry on Robert Scorpio’s Legacy

There’s another reason the theory would make sense. Tristan was specifically created as a tribute to Rogers and Robert Scorpio.

Making the character Robert’s son would transform that tribute into a permanent connection between the two characters.

Tristan wouldn’t simply have Robert’s name and Australian background. He would actually become part of the Scorpio family and give Robert another legacy character who could remain in Port Charles for years.

It would also immediately connect Tristan to several existing characters. Robin would be his sister. Emma would be his niece. Mac Scorpio (John J. York) would be his uncle. And Anna would suddenly discover that the man who reminds her so much of Robert is actually their son.

Discovering a long-lost child could be exactly what Anna needs during this turbulent time as she’s struggling to heal the damage from being held captive by Cullum and Sidwell.