Who Has This ‘General Hospital’ Hunk Feeling “So Incredibly Blessed”? Fans Give Their Unfiltered Thoughts

Romance in Port Charles often comes with secrets, heartbreak, and more than a few complications. But away from the cameras, one “General Hospital” star is celebrating a love story that has fans smiling.

The actor shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to his wife, praising her caring nature and the role she plays in their family. His affectionate words prompted viewers to share birthday wishes of their own and comment on how happy the couple looks together.

Read on to see which “GH” hunk shared the loving message and why “General Hospital” fans had so much to say.

Steve Burton Shares a Heartfelt Birthday Message to His Wife

Steve Burton, who plays Jason Morgan on “General Hospital,” took to Instagram to celebrate his wife, Michelle, on her birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing and beautiful wife, @michellelynnburton I love you. You are one of the most caring, loving, and selfless people I know…the heart of our family. So incredibly blessed to have you by my side. Hope you have an awesome day. You deserve it,” he wrote.

Along with wishing Michelle a wonderful birthday, Burton’s message emphasized how much he appreciates the love and care she brings to their family.

The tribute was also reposted to the Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages Burton shares with his “GH” co-star Bradford Anderson, giving more fans an opportunity to send Michelle their birthday wishes.

The Couple Share a Blended Family

Steve and Michelle tied the knot in May 2025, and their family brings together children from both of their previous relationships.

Michelle Lundstrom has two daughters, Lilah and Hannah, while Burton shares three children, Makena, Brooklyn, and Jack, with his ex-wife, Sheree Gustin.

His description of Michelle as “the heart of our family” made the birthday tribute especially personal. Beyond celebrating his wife, Burton used the occasion to recognize the qualities he loves about her and express his gratitude for having her by his side.

Fans responded warmly to that sentiment, with one writing, “Happy birthday Michelle! I hope you enjoyed your special day with your husband and your family. I’m glad that Steve made you feel very loved”.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Celebrate Their Happiness

The responses included plenty of compliments for the couple, with “General Hospital” fans commenting on the happiness they see in their faces.

“What a beautiful couple. You both look so much in love,” one viewer wrote, while another added, “You both are precious”.

“They seem very happy together. I am so happy for them. Happy Birthday, Michelle!” another fan commented.

Others expressed how glad they were that Burton and Michelle had found each other.

“Steve, I’m so glad you and Michelle found each other…..you can see the happiness in both of your faces!” one fan wrote.

The tribute even left one viewer wanting to hear more about the couple’s beginnings: “Such a beautiful couple. Would love to know how you met and fell in love. Blessings to you both.”

Judging by those responses, Burton’s birthday message gave fans plenty to celebrate alongside the couple. While Jason Morgan’s life in Port Charles rarely stays peaceful for long, viewers were happy to see the actor sharing a joyful moment with his family.