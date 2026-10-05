“Another World” Star Mark Mortimer Passes Away at 59

“Another World” favorite Mark Mortimer has passed away at the age of 59. He is best known for playing Nick Hudson on “Another World”.

Mortimer died on September 23 following a journey with cancer, according to his obituary. The actor appeared on the beloved NBC soap from 1996 through its final episode in 1999.

Although Mortimer eventually stepped away from acting and built a life far removed from daytime television, his years in Bay City left an impression on “Another World” fans who remember Nick and the Hudson family.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Christie, their daughter, Hunter, his parents, stepmother and siblings.

Mark Mortimer Joined “Another World” as Nick Hudson

Mortimer’s television debut was taking over the role of Nick Hudson in 1996. He was the third actor to take on the role, following Justin Chambers and Kevin McClatchy.

Nick was introduced as the son of Michael Hudson (Kale Browne). That made him the half-brother of twins Vicky Hudson (Jensen Buchanan) and Marley Love (Ellen Wheeler).

Mortimer remained with the soap until “Another World” aired its final episode in June 1999. The experience also gave Mortimer the opportunity to learn from actors who had spent years working in daytime television.

In a 1999 interview with “Soap Opera Weekly,” Mortimer spoke fondly about his time on the show and the actors who helped him develop as a performer.

He specifically credited castmates including Buchanan, Eric Morgan Stuart and Anna Stuart. And he described Browne as being like a father to him. Mortimer said that when he first joined the soap he didn’t know much about acting, but his colleagues were generous with their guidance.

He described the experience as being like one large acting class and said he found it incredibly rewarding.

Mortimer Continued Acting After “Another World”

Mortimer continued acting after leaving Bay City.

Shortly after “Another World” ended, he appeared in a 1999 episode of the ABC sitcom “Spin City.” He continued working as an actor for several more years, with his final acting credit coming in 2005’s “The Nowhere Man.”

But acting was only one chapter of Mortimer’s life. More than two decades ago, Mortimer, his wife Christie and a business partner founded Inside Out Construction. The company became a successful second career for the former soap star.

Later, Mortimer and his wife turned an extraordinarily difficult experience in their own lives into an effort to help other families facing cancer.

Mark and Christie Mortimer Created a Foundation to Help Cancer Patients

Mortimer was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. Following his diagnosis, he and Christie founded the Integrative Access Foundation, an organization created to help cancer patients access information and support as they explore different approaches to their care.

The foundation’s mission emphasizes education, transparency and giving patients access to options that might otherwise be unavailable because of financial or other barriers.

It is a meaningful part of the legacy Mortimer leaves behind. Rather than focusing solely on their own family’s difficult experience, Mortimer and his wife sought to make that experience useful to other people facing frightening and uncertain circumstances.

Remembering Mark Mortimer

For longtime daytime fans, Mortimer will always be remembered as part of the final years of “Another World.”

He joined a soap with decades of history behind it and remained part of the cast until viewers said their final goodbye to Bay City in 1999.

Mortimer himself remembered those years with gratitude, particularly the actors who welcomed him and helped him learn his craft.

Our thoughts are with Mortimer’s family, friends, former castmates and the “Another World” fans who remember him during this difficult time.