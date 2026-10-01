Maurice Benard Teases What’s Next for Sonny on “General Hospital”

Maurice Benard has played Sonny Corinthos on “General Hospital” for more than three decades. But the actor still gets excited when the soap gives his character something new to do. And Sonny’s latest storyline is one Benard is particularly excited about.

Benard recently joined fans on X to talk about Sonny’s new legit life and getting framed for the attack in the prison. He posted this when the attack went down:

let the games begin https://t.co/dVEuUxKajG— Maurice Benard (@MauriceBenard) September 30, 2026

and then when a fan talked about Sonny getting framed for the attack he responded:

It’s that kind of excitement and passion from the actors who have made these characters what they are that keeps fans hooked.

Maurice Benard Is Excited About Sonny’s New Direction

Benard has never been shy about discussing Sonny’s storylines, and he’s enthusiastic about the direction that “General Hospital” is taking Sonny in now. It’s a big life change for the former mob boss.

Sonny has spent decades as one of Port Charles’ most powerful figures. His life has revolved around his organization, his family and the constant threats that come with being a mob boss.

Now though, Sonny’s leaving the crime world behind. He’s attempting to leave the criminal world behind. That’s a significant shift for a character whose identity has been tied to his power and his organization almost from the beginning.

Benard has previously expressed excitement about the possibility of changing Sonny’s life. But he wants to be sure the character keeps the qualities that have made him such an important part of “General Hospital.”

Sonny’s New Life Is Already in Trouble

Leaving the mob behind doesn’t necessarily mean Sonny can leave his past behind with it. Sonny is currently facing questions about the attack involving Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota). And everyone, including his sons and ADA Turner, are not sure if they can trust his word that he’s innocent.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) confronted Sonny about whether he was responsible for the attack, putting Sonny in an uncomfortable position. Dante doesn’t want to think his father could be responsible, but he knows that Sonny is capable of ordering the attack.

Even if Sonny really has changed, Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Ava (Maura West) have done an expert job framing him. He may not be able to clear his name. And if Sonny goes down for the attack, Ava will get full custody of Donna. Drew will be able to buy all of Sidwell’s business interest, and both of them think they will be rid of Sonny.

But Brennan’s death could still resurface and sink them both. You know the bodies rarely stay hidden in Port Charles.

Maurice Benard Says There’s More Ahead for Sonny

Whatever happens next, Benard’s enthusiasm suggests “General Hospital” isn’t finished shaking up Sonny’s life.

The actor has played the character since 1993 and has been through virtually every kind of storyline imaginable, from mob wars and romances to family tragedies and battles involving Sonny’s mental health.

That makes Benard’s excitement about the character’s current direction particularly interesting. Sonny may genuinely want a different future, but his past isn’t disappearing simply because he’s ready to move on.

With Dante questioning him, serious accusations hanging over his head and someone apparently trying to make Sonny look responsible for a violent attack, his attempt at a fresh start could be facing its biggest test yet. And if Benard’s enthusiasm is any indication, Sonny’s latest reinvention is just getting started.