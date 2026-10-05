Beloved Soap Star Passes Away at 62- He Will Be Missed

Fans of the legendary soap opera “Days of Our Lives” are mourning the passing of one of its former stars, Robert Kelker-Kelly. Kelly appeared in several roles throughout his career, but he’s perhaps best known for playing Bo Bradly on the long-running series, beginning in 1992.

According to TMZ, Kelly passed away on October 3. At this time, there is no confirmed cause of death.

Robert Kelker Kelly Leaves Behind a Solid Legacy

Kelly, who hailed from Wichita, Kansas, began his on-screen acting career in 1987, playing the role of Sam Fowler on “Another World.” After that, in 1992, he replaced Peter Reckell as Bo Bradly on “Days of Our Lives” until 1995, when Reckell returned to the series. Notably, his time on the show chronicled Bradly’s romance with Billie Reed, played by actress and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Lisa Rinna.

Following his time on “Days of Our Lives,” Kelly expanded his television career beyond soaps. This period of his career included stints in shows such as “Touched by an Angel,” “Maybe This Time,” and “Dream for an Insomniac.” He later returned to “Another World,” this time playing Bobby Reno, who was later revealed to be Dr. Shane Roberts. He later appeared on “General Hospital” in episodes between 2001 and 2003.

The ‘Days of Our Lives’ Alum Previously Opened Up About His Career

Kelly discussed his career in a 2013 interview with We Love Soaps, including his foray into aviation. Regarding how he got his start in acting, he shared, “I started acting in high school and got into Shakespeare. I moved to Florida doing theater. I did a movie, and don’t even remember the name of it, but met a girl who was a Playboy playmate and chased her out to California. That relationship didn’t work, but I got an agent who at the time, J. Michael Bloom, who was Alec Baldwin’s agent, and Bob Hoskins’ agent.”

After that, the actor revealed that he experienced homelessness early in his career, saying, “At the time I got cast on ‘Another World,’ I was homeless, sleeping in my Jeep, or on anyone’s floor that I could, and working as a secretary for a headhunter’s office in L.A.”

He said he either slept in his Jeep or relied on friends or fellow students from his acting class for shelter. Later in the interview, Kelly was asked for an update on his life. He shared, “I’m a charter pilot. I fly Learjets, Lear 60s, for a company out of Spirit of St. Louis Airport in St. Louis, Missouri.”

Kelly added, “I also instruct on the side because I like to teach. I still teach acting occasionally, private coaching, monologues, and things like that. I’m living in the Midwest. And I’m a dad.”

Tributes Are Pouring in for Robert Kelker Kelly

Kelly’s fans are taking to social media to pay tribute to his legacy. One person said on X, “Shocked to hear Robert Kelker-Kelly died. Nobody could ever replace Peter Reckel on ‘Days of Our Lives,’ but he sure did a good job. RIP.” Someone else highlighted his young age, saying, “Too young.”

A different fan wrote, “I was in love with him in my younger years!!! So sad.” Another person wrote, “OMG. Not the other Bo!” Lastly, someone else stated, “Rest in peace to Robert Kelker Kelly. He will never be forgotten.”