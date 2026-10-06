“General Hospital” Star Sawandi Wilson Shows Off Fitness Transformation

“General Hospital” star Sawandi Wilson is showing off the results of his recent fitness journey. And he’s giving credit for that transformation to another “General Hospital” star.

Wilson, who plays Dr. Isaiah Gannon on “General Hospital,” shared before-and-after photos of his impressive transformation on Instagram. But the actor’s post wasn’t simply about changing his physique.

Wilson also opened up about trying to take care of himself while adjusting to life as a new dad, supporting his wife after childbirth and functioning on the limited sleep that comes with having a newborn.

And when he needed a little help reaching his goals, fellow “General Hospital” star Cameron Mathison (Drew Cain) was there to support him.

Sawandi Wilson Has Been Adjusting to Life as a New Dad

Wilson and his wife, Anna Eillinsfeld, welcomed their daughter, Zelda, on August 10. Since then, life has understandably changed quite a bit for the couple.

Wilson joked in his Instagram post that life with a newborn means getting no more than three hours of sleep at a time and dealing with a big craving for sweets. Everyone knows how bad the cravings for carbs and sugar can be when you’re chronically sleep-deprived.

But his focus hasn’t only been on his health and the relatable lack of sleep that new parents deal with. Wilson explained that the past several weeks have been about learning how to be there for his daughter while also supporting his wife through her postpartum recovery.

At the same time, he’s been trying to find enough room in that very busy new routine to take care of his own health.

Wilson has previously shared adorable glimpses of Zelda with fans, and the proud new dad clearly has plenty keeping him busy away from the “General Hospital” set.

Meal Prepping Helped Wilson Stay on Track

Wilson admitted that exhaustion can make it particularly difficult to stick with healthy habits. His solution to making sure that he’s staying on track has been meal prepping. Whenever he had the opportunity, Wilson said he prepared meals ahead of time and fit in workouts where he could.

That’s a smart way to use time when the baby is sleeping to make sure that there are always healthy meals in the house ready to go.

He singled out meal prepping as the habit that made the biggest difference for him. Having food already prepared meant he had an easier option available when he was exhausted and craving sweets. The results speak for themselves.

Wilson Thanks Cameron Mathison for Helping Him

Wilson gave a special thank-you to his “General Hospital” co-star Cameron Mathison for providing him with support, guidance and education along the way.

He has been using Health360, the coaching program Mathison created in partnership with Vidal Coaching. The program connects clients with coaches to help them work toward their individual health and fitness goals.

Mathison was clearly thrilled with his co-star’s progress. He responded to Wilson’s transformation on Instagram, enthusiastically congratulating him on his results and saying he wanted to share Wilson’s success with others.

It’s a sweet glimpse at the friendship between the two actors away from Port Charles. On-screen these two may be enemies, but off-screen they celebrate each other’s victories and help each other.

Sawandi Wilson’s “General Hosptial” Co-Stars Celebrate His Transformation

Mathison wasn’t the only “General Hospital” cast member impressed by Wilson’s progress. Josh Swickard (Harrison Chase) jumped into the comments to celebrate the transformation and told Wilson that he’d inspired him.

Swickard can certainly relate to the challenges of balancing parenthood with everything else. He and his wife, Lorynn York, welcomed their third child, son Noah, in June. They are also parents to daughter Savannah and son Arthur.

Wilson’s wife also made sure her husband knew she was impressed, telling him she was proud of his hard work.