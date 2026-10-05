“General Hospital” Alum Chris McKenna Reveals He Needs Emergency Surgery

Former “General Hospital” star Chris McKenna has revealed that he is undergoing emergency surgery after doctors discovered a cyst in his jaw.

McKenna, who recently exited “General Hospital” as Jack Brennan, shared the unexpected health update with fans on Monday, October 5.

The actor explained that the problem was discovered almost by accident after he recently needed dental work. Now, McKenna is preparing for surgery to remove the cyst and undergo a bone graft.



Chris McKenna’s Dental Problem Led to a Surprising Discovery

McKenna shared an X-ray with his followers on X and explained that he had broken a crown last month. When he had the crown repaired, his dentist noticed a concerning spot on the X-ray.

Further examination revealed a cyst that McKenna said had eaten away part of his jawbone. The actor said he is scheduled to undergo emergency surgery Tuesday morning to have the cyst removed and receive a bone graft.

Despite the frightening discovery, McKenna expressed gratitude that the problem was caught.

“Good thing I broke that tooth!” he wrote, adding that while he expects the surgery to hurt, he feels fortunate the cyst was discovered.

McKenna even managed to joke about his upcoming recovery, telling his followers that the pain medication he expects to take for the next few weeks could make his social media posts particularly entertaining.

Chris McKenna Recently Left “General Hospital”

The unexpected health news comes shortly after McKenna’s departure from “General Hospital.” McKenna took over the role of Jack Brennan in February 2025 following the departure of Charles Mesure.

Jack had become an important part of several major Port Charles storylines, including his complicated relationship with Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), his role with the WSB and his later involvement with Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros).

McKenna exited the soap in September when Jack was killed off.

The actor later made it clear that while he was disappointed his time on the show had come to an end, he remained grateful for the opportunity.

Before joining “General Hospital,” McKenna was already familiar to longtime daytime television viewers.

He began his soap career as a child, playing Joey Buchanan on “One Life to Live” from 1990 until 1993. He later appeared as Detective Mark Harding on “The Young and the Restless” and Dr. Hayden on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” His television career also includes appearances on numerous primetime series.

Chris McKenna Is Staying Positive Ahead of Surgery

McKenna’s latest health update was understandably alarming for fans, particularly given the damage the cyst has already caused to his jaw.

However, the actor’s posts suggest he’s approaching the unexpected surgery with his characteristic sense of humor and focusing on how fortunate he was that the problem was discovered.

What began with something as routine as repairing a broken crown ultimately allowed doctors to identify a much more serious issue. Now, McKenna can get the treatment he needs.

Fans quickly began sending the former “General Hospital” star their support and well wishes as he prepares for surgery and the recovery that will follow.