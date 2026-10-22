Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son’s Surprise ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Award

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are no strangers to making headlines. But their latest moment of pride is all about the next generation.

After their youngest son, Joaquin, picked up a surprise nomination for People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issue following his big Broadway debut in “Death of a Salesman,” the daytime TV hosts couldn’t wait to react. During a new episode of “Live with Kelly and Mark” Joaquin’s proud parents leaned into the fun of it all.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Shared Disbelief Over Their Son’s Latest Accomplishment

On a new episode of “Live with Kelly and Mark,” former “All My Children” co-stars Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared their delight over a new family honor.

The couple’s youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, was named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive Readers’ Choice Poll winner in the category of Sexiest Broadway Debut. The proud parents shared the news with viewers and their own remarks about the honor.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Ripa said, “When I gave birth to this child 23 years ago, never did I dream that one day he would be named one of People Magazine’s Sexiest Men Alive.”

She continued, “I thought he was cute. I thought he was adorable.”

Consuelos added, “He is pretty cute.”

Ripa explained, “I don’t see him the way others may see him.” Consuelos claimed, “Because that would be weird.”

“So he is a reader’s choice poll winner in the category of ‘Sexist Broadway Debut,'” Ripa stated. “For ‘Death of a Salesman.’ He beat out [‘Stranger Things’ star] Joe Keery in ‘Other Desert Cities.’ Luke Evans of ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ and Bowen Yang in ‘Oh Mary!’ Who I personally voted for!”

When Consuelos asked his wife if she thought Joaquin knew about the honor, she replied, “He has no idea. I’m not telling him. I’ll let you tell him.”

Fans Reacted to Joaquin Consuelos’ Sexy New Honor

But in the comments section of the “Live With Kelly and Mark” Instagram page, fans reacted to the news of Joaquin Consuelos’ new honor. They flooded the post with supportive messages. Many celebrated how far the 23-year-old has come since his early days making guest appearances alongside his parents on morning television.

Additionally, many followers pointed out the striking resemblance between Joaquin and his famous dad, while others applauded his hard work in building an exciting theater career in his own right.

One fan responded, “All 3 of your kids are good looking. Beautiful people make beautiful kids.”

“Every single thing about this is adorable. I loved this segment,” said a second viewer.

A third Instagram user posted, “Congratulations to your handsome son!”

“Congratulations to Joaquin! Some good genetics going on there,” exclaimed a third social media follower.

Between his rising theater career and new spot in the national spotlight, Joaquin Consuelos is officially carving out his own path. With Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos leading the charge, fans are eager to see how far the family’s newest standout will go.

“Live with Kelly and Mark” airs weekdays in syndicaiton.