Kelly Ripa Gives Detailed Plan For Her Future Funeral – And Shares What Mark Consuelos is Forbidden To Do

Kelly Ripa appears to be planning ahead despite only being in her 50s. The co-host of the “Live With Kelly and Mark” delved into the details of what she would like her funeral to be like on a recent episode of the show, including how she would like her loved ones to celebrate her life and what Mark Consuelos is strictly forbidden from doing during her send off.

What Did Kelly Say?

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The conversation between Kelly and Mark sparked after they discussed a story abut a lady who planned her own funeral arrangements while she was still alive. This then inspired Kelly to jokingly have a think into her own funeral plans, where she began by sharing a unique take – that she’d like to have a “destination” funeral.

Mark then chimed in, wondering what his role in the funeral would be so he knew what to expect. He asked Kelly whether he would be in charge of getting her dressed, and further asked for her to clarify: “Just to be clear, I’m not in charge of getting you ready for the funeral? I’m not in charge of that?”

However, Kelly quickly shut this down and instead shared that that job would be down to either her stylist or longtime show producer Michael Gelman.

She quipped back: “No! If Gelman is throwing my funeral, my stylist is getting me dressed.”

Kelly did however share that it would mean a lot to her if Mark could share some lovely words at her funeral – and that is all she expects from him. The star added: “Put everybody in charge of what they’re typically in charge of. Everybody has their typical jobs. You be there, you eulogize, say nice things.”

Other Recent Kelly and Mark News

The words about Kelly’s funeral come shortly after Mark gave a rather interesting description of Kelly in a heartfelt birthday message. Kelly recently turned 56 and her husband of 30 years commemorated the occasion in a very unique way.

Mark reeled off a list of other famous people who shared a birthday with his wife, which Kelly appeared to know already as she chimed in with many others of her own knowledge including Gandhi, Sting, Donna Karan, and Lorraine Bracco. Consuelos added photographer Annie Leibovitz and, finally, comedy legend Groucho Marx.

Consuelos admitted that Gandhi wasn’t the first person he considers of when he thinks of his wife, but he painted a picture of what happens if “Gandhi and Groucho Marx had a kid,” he said on the series, as quoted by Entertainment Weekly. He claims that his wife is calm and strong on the surface, but also hilarious.

Mark then rattled off a list of the most popular baby names during the year Kelly was born, including Kimberly, Lisa, and Jennifer. It all made for a hilarious tribute, as well as Kelly revealing that she was actually almost named Kim at birth but was ultimately called Kelly instead because her neighbors had already called one of their daughters Kim.

