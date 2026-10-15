‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Robert Kelker-Kelly’s Final Hours Revealed

“Days of Our Lives” star Robert Kelker-Kelly tragically passed away on Oct. 3 at the age of 62, and new information has come out regarding his sudden death.

According to a St. Peters Police Department report obtained by PEOPLE, Kelker-Kelly had pain in both his arms and his chest before he passed away. His wife, Allison Kelly, called the police after finding her husband unresponsive in their bed, with Allison telling police she administered CPR when she found him.

The ambulance arrived at the couple’s Missouri home and “attempted life-saving measures,” but the soap star was pronounced dead at 9:09 p.m.

The report also detailed how Allison told police she picked up Kelker-Kelly, who was also a pilot, from Spirit Airport at 7:30 p.m., adding that he “complained of pain in his left arm and pain in his chest.” Kelker-Kelly asked her to pull over so he could throw up, and she then asked if he needed to go to the hospital, to which he requested to go home and rest instead.

He was still in pain when they arrived home, asking Allison to bring him an aspirin. She went to the kitchen and got the medicine, but when she got back to the bedroom, she found him “unresponsive and not breathing.” She immediately called 9-1-1.

Allison told authorities that her husband had no known medical conditions and was not taking any prescribed medications, adding that he also had not suffered any serious injuries or undergone surgery in the past year.

Kelker-Kelly was ultimately released by the St. Charles County Medical Examiner “with no further need for investigation,” and police have said the case is closed.



Robert Kelker-Kelly’s Career

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Kelker-Kelly is best known for playing Bo Brady on the hit soap opera, “Days of Our Lives,” taking over the role from Peter Reckell in 1992. He starred opposite Kristian Alfonso and Lisa Rinna before Reckell returned to the role in 1995.

He also appeared in 42 episodes of General Hospital as Stavros Cassadine between 2001 and 2014, as well as over 400 episodes of the TV series Another World between 1987 and 1998.

Throughout his career, he took home two Soap Opera Digest Awards: Outstanding Lead Actor in 1994 and Hottest Soap Couple in 1995, which he won alongside Rinna.

Fans Pay Tribute

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Following news of his passing, many fans paid tribute.

“His portrayal of Bo Brady left a mark on Days of Our Lives, RIP….🕊️,” one person wrote.

“This heartbreaking loss of a daytime television icon is genuinely devastating to process. why do the actors who shaped our favorite long-running soap operas always leave us too soon,” another person commented.

“I remember him as Sam on another world when I was a little girl. How sad 😭,” a fan expressed.

“Wow another actor gone too soon, he was one of the ones I had a huge crush on he was so cute. RIP Robert aka Bo Brady 😢,” another fan posted.

“omg…….I was in love with him in my younger years!! So sad,” one fan stated.