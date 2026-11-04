What To Expect on Tonight’s ‘Survivor 51,’ Ep.7 — ‘Chaos Ensues’ & a First for the Season

The “Survivor 51” action continues with Episode 7, which sees frenzied circumstances and a throwback situation that you definitely don’t want to miss.

See Episode 7 of “Survivor 51” on Wednesday, Nov. 4 (8 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live on Paramount+ (Premium) and next day.

* “Survivor 51” spoilers ahead! *

Are the Players Ready for a Merge?

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

“It’s time to ‘Drop Your Buffs!’ The castaways face a daunting rite of passage that harkens all the way back to season one,” CBS explains while giving fans an idea of what to expect during the next episode. As competitors (and viewers) anticipate the big tribal merge, we can only assume that the show’s action is about to hit the next level.

Indeed, CBS notes that “chaos ensues as the group mingles and navigates old alliances and new promises while battling for the first individual immunity necklace of the season…”

Get a glimpse of the castaways during Episode 7 as they face both demanding physical challenges and complicated social dynamics below…

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

Who Is Still Competing in ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7?

CBS ‘Survivor 51,’ Episode 7 (‘The Girl at the Prom’)

As Episode 7 kicks off, these castaways remain in the competition: