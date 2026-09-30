Taylor Swift Skips Travis Kelce Shoutout at 2026 VMAs: ‘She Knows When to Pull Back’

Taylor Swift made history at Sunday’s 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, where she received the inaugural Artist Director Honors along with several other recognitions.

While accepting the awards, the former “The Voice” mentor, 36, noticeably left her husband, Travis Kelce, out of her acceptance speeches. However, the decision to leave him out was reportedly deliberate, according to a report by Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice.

Taylor Swift Reportedly Skips Travis Kelce Shoutout for a Reason

Swift and Kelce’s Madison Square Garden has received nonstop attention for months, and the singer is reportedly aware that the public may need a little break from them, according to the outlet.

“Taylor reads the room better than almost anyone,” the source added. “The wedding was enormous, the coverage became overwhelming and she felt the beginnings of Taylor-and-Travis fatigue. She knows when to pull back.”

The insider also insisted that there is no trouble in their marriage or secret snub, noting that the special night was deliberately focused on Swift as an artist.

“She adores Travis, but he doesn’t need to become the headline every time she walks into a room,” the source continued. “Taylor knows fascination can turn into fatigue very quickly. She isn’t hiding her marriage. She’s protecting it from becoming overexposed.”

Travis Kelce Shows His Support for Taylor Swift From Afar

While Kelce was not able to attend the ceremony because of football commitments, he made sure to publicly support Swift in his own way.

Eagle-eyed fans noted that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end “liked” a couple of Billboard’s Instagram posts about his wife, walking the blue carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Although Swift did not mention Kelce during her acceptance speeches, she proudly embraced being his wife during his first touchdown of the season.

On Sunday, September 20, Kelce scored a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter, and Swift’s reaction was priceless.

In a video shared by the NFL on Instagram, Swift can be seen jumping out of her seat and excitedly pointing to her wedding ring as Kelce scored the touchdown.

The “Opalite” singer also appeared to shout, “That’s my husband!” as she proudly pointed at her stunning sparkler.

Kelce has since reacted to Swift’s viral moment, saying he’s “gotta make [his] girl proud.”

“Just doing my deed as a husband. The internet is having a good old time with this [expletive],” Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast.

Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, also chatted with Tom Cruise, who shared details of his recent bonding moment with Swift at the Chiefs’ game.

“I was sitting next to Taylor last night. It was so funny,” Cruise told Kelce. “She was telling me about your all’s, you know, first date. We were talking about football. But also what she said was how she was like, ‘How was it like you two hitting each other?'”

“I was literally thinking that we were out there basically boxing each other on the field,” Travis chimed in. “I was like, ‘Sweetie, it wasn’t bad.'”

Kelce proudly added that Swift now “knows everything” about the sport. “She sees the flags coming in like, ‘Oh, that was a defensive hold.’ I’m just like, ‘What? What did you say, sweetie?'” he gushed. “She’s on it now.”