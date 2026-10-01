Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Celebrates Major Career Achievement as Her Ex-Husband Unexpectedly Chimes In

Reality TV stars J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum met and fell in love on season 7 of “The Bachelorette”in 2011, and even had a televised wedding the following year. However, after nearly eight years of marriage, they announced their decision to separate. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in 2021, and they’ve maintained an amicable relationship while co-parenting their two kids.

As Ashley remains focused on raising her kids and her career, she recently shared a wonderful milestone as a pediatric dentist. Taking to Instagram, she shared the news that her practice, Premier Pediatric Dentistry, was named one of the “Best of Florida” for the year. Her ex, J.P., commented on her post with a sweet message that appeared to take her by surprise.

Getty J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum attend WE tv celebrates the premiere of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.

Former “The Bachelorette” lead Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum has much to celebrate after sharing on Instagram that Premier Pediatric Dentistry in Florida, where she is the lead pediatric dentist, was named one of the best practices for 2026. Ashley was photographed in her scrubs, smiling big as she held up the sign honoring the practice. Ashley and her team had previously been named the best pediatric dentist in 2024.

“Just wanted to say thanks. 🙏,” she captioned her photo.

In the comment section of her post, her ex-husband, J.P. Rosenbaum, wrote, 👏👏👏👏 The BEST!!!!” The comment appeared to come as a surprise to Ashley who replied back to her former husband with “wow can’t believe my ex husband thinks so hahaha.”

In fact, J.P. kept the conversation going when he then shared, “neither can he 😂🤪.”

Fans in the comment section loved their small interaction, proving that the two exes have been on okay terms since announcing their separation six years ago. In fact, some Bachelor Nation fans wanted them to get back together.

“you two need to get back together. You are so cute together,” a fan wrote. “cause he still loves you & y’all are perfect together. Y’all were always my favorites 😘❤️,” Another fan said.

J.P. Rosenbaum Described His Current Relationship With His Ex-Wife as ‘Brother/Sister’

Getty LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 05: TV personalities J.P. Rosenbaum (L) and Ashley Rosenbaum attend WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars” and “LA Hair” Premiere Event on January 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Nearly six years since the couple announced their separation, J.P. opened up to his fans about navigating life post divorce and sharing an update on his relationship with Ashley.

When asked during an Instagram Q&A if he was dating, the former “The Bachelorette” contestant shared (via Us Weekly), “I am not at the moment. It’s been an interesting couple of years in the dating world for me … too much of a roller coaster.” He added, “P.S. I really hate roller coasters. Not a metaphor, but also a metaphor.”

Despite being single, J.P. revealed that he would enjoy life more with a partner: “I think overall I would much prefer to go through life with that special person at my side.”

Opening up about his current status with Ashley, J.P. shared that the two mostly focus on co-parenting their two children. In fact, he described their relationship as one of a brother and sister.

“The relationship we have now is the one that works best for our kids and us. It’s good coparent, same team mentality for the kids, supportive, friendly, brother/sister relationship.”

Ashley has been candid about why she made the tough decision to divorce, sharing on the “I Do, Part 2” podcast in April 2026 that her marriage was taking a toll on her health.

“I felt, you know how women, they hold in a lot of stress? And it says it leads to autoimmune diseases? I [was] like, ‘This marriage is going to kill me. It’s going to kill me.'” She said. “I made the decision because I care about myself and my health a lot. Especially for the kids. My longevity and to be there for my kids. I think divorce is OK if it’s not working for you. If it’s unhealthy and you’ve worked at it, it’s OK.”

As for Ashley, she has been in a relationship with Miami-based food blogger Yanni Georgoulakis since 2021.