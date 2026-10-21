Tyler Cameron Isn’t the First Star to Share Big Baby News in the DWTS Ballroom – Digging Into His Reveal

When Tyler Cameron took to the dance floor as a celebrity competitor this season on DWTS, fans were already tuned in to see how the former “Bachelorette” favorite would handle the pressure of live competition.

But when his journey in the ballroom intersected with life-changing baby news, it gave viewers a whole new reason to root for him. Balancing grueling rehearsal schedules and weekly live performances while preparing for fatherhood is no easy feat, but sharing the news in real time has made his season completely unforgettable.

Tyler Cameron Shocked The Ballroom With Baby Reveal After Dedication Dance

Play

Tyler Cameron and his fiancée, Tate Madden, announced during DWTS live show on October 20, 2026, that they are expecting their first child together. During “Dedication Night,” the couple shared their pregnancy news live and revealed they are having a baby girl.

Cameron, pro Sharna Burgess, and Madden performed a contemporary routine to the Ed Sheeran song “Supermarket Flowers” in honor of his late mom, Andrea. Towards the end of their routine, he lifted Madden high into the air as she revealed her baby bump, officially announcing her pregnancy. The show then executed a gender reveal, sharing the couple would welcome a baby girl in 2027.

The reality star told People Magazine, “It’s going to change everything in our lives Our parents gave us a great life, and I want us to give this little baby an even greater life. Everything that we learn from our families [I want to] take the best of it and instill it into our kids.”

He added, “[Our child] is someone I get to love on and help grow. I’m excited. Being a parent is the most important job in the world.”

However, He’s Not The First Celebrity to Reveal Big Baby Ballroom News

Play

Tyler Cameron’s baby news was an exciting moment in a night filled with dedications to the people who matter the most to the competing celebrities on DWTS this season. However, he’s not the first celebrity to reveal big baby ballroom news.

Perhaps the most historic mid-season reveal came during Season 21 in October 2015, when professional dancer Allison Holker turned a live results show into an unforgettable family moment. While actively competing alongside singer Andy Grammer, Holker brought her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, out onto the stage to announce to reveal she was four months pregnant with their son, Maddox.

Play

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter announced that his wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, was pregnant live on November 2, 2015. He shared the news after he and pro Sharna Burgess performed a contemporary routine, which he dedicated to his wife. The announcement was followed by a gender reveal where they learned they were having a boy.

Late “Dawson’s Creek” star James Van Der Beek announced in the ballroom that his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, was pregnant with their sixth child in October 2019. One month later, the couple revealed they lost that baby to miscarriage.

Lastly, just one year ago, Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and his husband, Mark Manio Hoying, announced they were expecting their first child in October 2025 after dedication night in October 2025. The baby was born via surrogate.

DWTS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes air the next day on Hulu.