Meghan Markle’s Former Agent Speaks Out as She Eyes Acting Return

Meghan Markle’s former agent Ari Emanuel has offered a surprisingly brief response when asked about the Duchess of Sussex’s career, just as speculation continues about her possible return to scripted television.

Emanuel, one of Hollywood’s most influential talent executives, was previously personally involved in Meghan’s representation after she signed with WME in 2023. His latest comments arrive as Meghan explores new opportunities in entertainment, including discussions surrounding a potential role in Netflix’s “The Gentlemen.”

EntertainmentNow covered Meghan’s reported plans for a major acting comeback following her return to the U.K. with Prince Harry. Now, Emanuel is making clear that whatever comes next for Meghan is no longer something he personally has to navigate.

Ari Emanuel Gives Brief Response About Meghan Markle’s Career

During a new interview with The Times, Emanuel was asked where he believed Meghan’s career was headed. “Here’s the great thing: I don’t have to think about that anymore,” he responded.

The Times reported that Meghan Markle and Ari Emanuel had parted ways professionally. However, that does not mean Meghan has completely separated from WME.

WME confirmed to People that the agency continues to represent both Meghan and Archewell. The agency did not elaborate on Emanuel’s comments or explain the circumstances surrounding the end of his personal involvement with the Duchess.

Meghan originally signed with WME in April 2023, with Emanuel among several prominent agents connected to her account. At the time, the partnership was expected to focus on expanding her business and entertainment ventures, including television and film production and brand partnerships.

Variety previously reported that Emanuel and agent Brad Slater had stepped away from Meghan’s account, while WME continued its broader representation.

Meghan Markle’s Acting Return Could Be Taking Shape

Emanuel’s response comes at an interesting point in Meghan’s entertainment career. People reported that the former “Suits” star is in talks for a role in Season 3 of Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series “The Gentlemen.”

No deal has been publicly confirmed, but the potential project has kept questions about a Meghan Markle acting return firmly in the spotlight.

EntertainmentNow covered Netflix’s response to reports linking Meghan to “The Gentlemen”. When Netflix U.K. scripted chief Manda Levin was asked about the possibility of Meghan joining the series, she stopped short of confirming or denying it, saying, “All bets are off.”

Meghan became widely known for playing Rachel Zane on “Suits,” appearing on the legal drama from 2011 until her departure ahead of her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry. Since stepping away from the series, she has remained active in entertainment through producing, documentaries and unscripted projects.

Her Netflix lifestyle series, “With Love, Meghan,” also earned a 2026 Daytime Emmy nomination, another sign that her relationship with the entertainment industry has continued even without a regular scripted television role.

Meghan Markle Continues Exploring Her Next Entertainment Chapter

A potential appearance in “The Gentlemen” would represent another step toward Meghan’s scripted acting roots. People reported that Meghan and Harry had discussed the possibility of her acting again even before the opportunity involving the Netflix series emerged.

The couple also recently relocated to the U.K. with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. According to People, a source close to the family said their immediate priority has been helping the children settle following the move.

That leaves Meghan’s exact next career move unresolved. Emanuel may no longer be personally involved in determining that direction, but WME’s continued representation and Meghan’s reported acting discussions suggest her entertainment plans are still evolving. Whether those plans ultimately include “The Gentlemen” or another scripted project, attention surrounding Meghan Markle’s acting return appears unlikely to disappear anytime soon.