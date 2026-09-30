Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Receive Distressing News On Montecito Home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have returned to the UK, but their Montecito property remains and is facing potential bad news. The couple is concerned after receiving news from California about their US home. According to an insider, the Duke and Duchess’ former California home is currently facing a fresh wildfire threat.

The royal pair returned to the UK last month, where their two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, have already started school and have even changed school a few days later. Being in the UK as they are, handling potential threats to their Montecito home is concerning.

According to a report by the OK!, the insiders have claimed Harry and Meghan’s California home is facing a fresh wildfire threat. “Wildfire is something people in Montecito have learned they cannot afford to become complacent about,” the source said.

“Harry and Meghan may now be living in Britain, but their property remains in an area where conditions can change rapidly. The additional firefighter presence is about reducing response times if vegetation catches fire, particularly in harder-to-reach locations,” the source added.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Montecito Home Facing Threat

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

OK! quotes another source in the area as saying, “The concern doesn’t disappear when the traditional wildfire season ends. There is also the knock-on danger from heavy rainfall because land affected by fire can become much more susceptible to flooding and debris flows. Residents are very aware of Montecito’s history and why preparations have to happen before an emergency develops.”

Reportedly, the wildfire season in southern California traditionally starts around April or May, and continues through October. However, wildfires can happen at any time throughout the year. The insider said that the Duke and Duchess new all too well how “devastating” the fires and mudslides can be in that area of California.

Reducing Wildfire Risks In Southern California

However, Montecito Fire Chief Brian Fallon told the OK!: “By proactively positioning firefighters at these two locations on the far ends of our district, we can greatly reduce the time it takes to arrive on scene of a vegetation fire in remote wild land areas where our fire risk is the highest.”

“We are pleased to collaborate on these important initiatives to increase protection for residents,” Fallon added.

The measures being taken in the area come at a time when the local community is conscious of the potential threat of mudslides and flooding. Reportedly, the gated community where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s property is located is close to the San Ysidro Creek, which makes the risks from heavy rainfall particularly distressing.

Terry Cunningham, 67, admitted to the Mail on Sunday, that the risk of destructive mudslides was not taken into consideration during the home’s construction.

“We sure as h*** didn’t think about (the mudslides) when we were building, but certainly it’s something I would be thinking about now.”

Wildfire & Disaster Warnings ‘Deeply Unsettling’ For Prince Harry & Meghan

Getty (Photo Saeed KHAN / AFP via Getty Images)

“Wildfire and disaster warnings have been deeply unsettling for Harry and Meghan because they are thousands of miles away in Britain while their Montecito home remains exposed to the risks that come with wildfire season,” the insider said adding:

“There is a sense of helplessness when you are so far from a property and community you still care enormously about. They know only too well how devastating fires and mudslides can be in that part of California. The latest precautions have brought those dangers sharply back into focus. It is extremely worrying for them, particularly because there is very little they can personally do from the UK.”