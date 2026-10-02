Kate Middleton Says She ‘Loves Doing the Dishes’ — and Reveals Prince William Has His Own Chores

Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy doing chores together. The Prince and Princess of Wales, 44, visit West Sussex Minibus, a volunteer community transport organization. Here, Kate met 94-year-old Stella Drewett, and the two joined the rest of the group on the bus. The topic between Kate and the elderly guests shifted to the household, where Kate revealed how she and William distribute duties. The Princess of Wales was candid about which responsibility she oversees, what her husband dies, and what they assign their children.

As revealed by the 44-year-old to The Times, she and William are a “double” act who complete each other’s responsibilities. Kate also engaged in friendly banter with the people she was accompanying.

Kate Middlelton’s Chores Involve ‘Washing Up’ While William ‘Does The Drying’

Kate Middleton joined the West Sussex Minibus across rural West Sussex. The Princess of Wales interacted with members of the community during her trip. Kate was happy to talk about her family life when asked how her household is run. According to The Times, the 44-year-old said they divide work around the house.

“I love washing up [doing the dishes]. I really do,” she was quoted by the outlet. “[William] does the drying. We are a good double act. And we get the children involved.”

Kate shares three children with William, whom she married in 2011. The pair are parents to Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8. The family is at various events together. Kate and William have also previously opened up about how they co-parent their children.

Kate spent time with 74-year-old Lynda Jones, according the Hello! magazine. In a post uploaded on Facebook, Kate can be seen laughing heartily next to Jones. The pair had a funny interaction where Jones said she can “bet [Kate] never eats crisps,” who laughed and replied that she “loves salted” crisps. The caption also highlighted that Kate felt Jones was the funniest person she met that day.

Kate Middleton Continues Queen Elizabeth’s Habit Of Helping With The Dishes

Kate Middleton’s participation in the lunch club led to her meeting various attendees and volunteers at the event. The main goal of the club is to help tackle loneliness and open opportunities for social connection. According to The Times, visiting the weekly lunch club was Kate’s own decision “because [she] want[s] to what it’s all about.”

According to Hello! magazine, Kate is not the first royal to help with the dishes. The outlet quoted former The Times royal correspondent Valentine Low. He told the outlet’s “A Right Royal Podcast” that Queen Elizabeth II would help out with chores at Balmoral. Low said his source was Alex Allen, the UK Prime Minister’s private secretary under John Major.

As mentioned by Low to Hello!, the Queen would wash the dishes after the meals. He additionally said that Prince Philip and Andrew would cook sausages for barbecues held with the prime minister. The Queen would also refuse assistance, claiming she actually enjoyed cleaning up.

94-year-old Stella Drewett told The Mirror that they were informed that a “celebrity” would meeting them. Drewett joked that Kate’s involvement with the West Sussex Minibus service meant that they went “one day of not cooking.” The Princess of Wales’ post on Instagram referred to her experience as “inspiring” for how she felt a “culture of care” through “small, everyday gestures.”