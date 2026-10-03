King Charles Hatches Plan to ‘Heal the Rift’ Between Harry and William

The feud between Prince Harry and Prince William has been ongoing for years, and shows no signs of letting up even after Harry has returned to London following a few years in California.

However, a new report in the Daily Mail (via Page Six) claims that King Charles has had enough of his sons’ sibling squabbles — and has concocted a plan he hopes will bridge the divide once and for all.

Honoring Diana

Getty Princess Diana

Per the Mail, Charles believes he can “heal the rift” between William and Harry by holding a service in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana.

With the 30th anniversary of “the People’s Princess” arriving in August 2027, Charles has reportedly “raised no objection” to hosting a Thanksgiving service for his late ex-wife.

Mail columnist Ephraim Hardcastle claimed that the alleged service “would be similar to the 2007 one on her 10th anniversary at the Wellington Barracks Guards’ Chapel, where her favorite music was played and Harry delivered the eulogy.”

As Hardcastle points out, the brothers “seem to have rejected any chance of working together,” but a religious service with their beloved mother at the center of it could possibly change that.

Under Serious Consideration

Getty King Charles III

Another source told the Mail that the idea of a service is under serious consideration by Buckingham Palace, with advisers to the king believing it has the potential to “bring the brothers together.”

The source stated, “This would be an inspirational way to remember Diana. William could celebrate his mother’s life by giving a reading.”

The insider described this option as “far more dignified” for a member of the royal family than speaking about his mother in the various documentaries he’s been asked to take part in.

Besides, the source pointed out, if William were to participate in a documentary he would “inevitably be portrayed as a rival to whatever Harry might make,” referring to reports that Harry had returned to the U.K. in order to make a documentary about his mother.

‘Just Not Gonna Happen’

Getty Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London

However, royal journalist Tom Sykes dismissed the Mail’s report, telling Page Six that despite Charles’ best efforts, a reunion between the battling brothers is “just not gonna happen.”

According to Page Six, reps for Harry, William and Charles did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

William Has ‘Washed His Hands’ of Harry

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The rift between Harry and William has reportedly not died down since Harry and wife Duchess Meghan returned to the U.K., and had reportedly escalated.

In fact, royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Page Six back in August that William “has washed his hands of Harry” now that he’s back in London.

“[William] has his own family to protect and his responsibilities as Prince of Wales,” Schofield explained. “The Sussexes’ presence will always generate noise and distraction.”

As Page Six points out, last year Harry gave an interview to the BBC in which he expressed a desire to patch things up with his family.

“I would love reconciliation with my family,” Harry said at the time.

“There’s no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious,” he said, adding he did “not know how much longer [his] father” would be around.

