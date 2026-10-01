Kylie Kelce Apologizes to Kate Middleton After Major Etiquette Faux Pas

Kylie Kelce is apologizing after mistakenly using the wrong title to address the future queen of England, Kate Middleton. The mistake happened when Kylie called Kate “Princess Kate, Duchess of Cambridge,” while inviting her to appear on her podcast “Not Gonna Lie.” Kylie is the wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, and the sister-in-law of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Getty Kylie Kelce in 2026.

On the September 24 episode, she ambitiously suggested, ““Princess Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, if you ever wanted to come on and chitchat about some field hockey and maybe kids. I don’t know. We got a couple things in common.”

Kylie Kelce Corrects Herself After Using the Wrong Title to Invite Kate Middleton on Her Podcast

Getty Kate Middleton at an appearance in September 2026.

On the October 1 episode of the podcast, Kylie addressed her mistake by explaining, “Guys, here’s the deal. I love learning. So I was unaware that calling Princess Catherine ‘Princess Kate’ was offensive. I didn’t know that. Now I know that. Now I will proceed accordingly. I apologize for the mistake.”

She went on to speak about the importance of getting people’s names and titles correct, saying, “I would like to refer to people in the most respectful way, and how they feel respected. So Princess Catherine it is, or The Princess of Wales. I apologize. I will get that sorted immediately, starting now.

Kate’s husband Prince William previously appeared on the podcast “New Heights” which Jason Kelce hosts with his brother Travis, a fact Kylie pointed out while extending her original invitation. William talked with Travis and Jason in a surprise 30-minute appearance on the “New Heights” episode that was released July 3, the same day Taylor and Travis got married at Madison Square Garden.

It appears that William was somewhat surprisingly not invited to the wedding, despite saying on a May 2026 radio appearance that he was hoping for an invitation.

Kylie Kelce Good-Naturedly Reacts to a Fan Who Says Her Casual Podcast Isn’t Fit for a Princess

Kylie also reacted to a comment from a viewer who insisted Kylie’s unrestrained podcasting style, which commonly includes colorful language, was too unrefined for the likes of the duchess. They wrote, “Princess Catherine is too refined and beautiful to be subjected to your cursing…you’ll need to clean up your act.”

The 34-year-old laughingly admitted, “First of all, you’re correct.” She went on, “I don’t think that anybody owes me anything. Let me emphasize that. I would love to speak to the Princess of Wales, okay?” Kylie said she has “many reasons” for wanting to interview Kate. Listing them, Kylie called Kate “an incredible woman” and pointed out, “She has children. She played field hockey. She battled cancer.”

Those are just a few of “so many things” Kylie says she would love to talk to Kate about. However, Kylie admitted her dream is a bit of a longshot, saying, “Do I think she has time to hop on this podcast? No, I do not.” However, the mom of four did promise that if Kate were to appear, she would not “curse at her face.”