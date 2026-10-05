Blake Shelton Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Wife Gwen Stefani: ‘I Love You Pretty Girl’

Having recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary over the summer, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are now marking another milestone.

On Sunday, October 4, the country music star took to Instagram to share a special tribute to the No Doubt singer on the occasion of her 57th birthday.

‘The Best There Is!’

Shelton posted a series of romantic photos of himself and his bride, with the two alums of “The Voice” sharing their romance with Shelton’s 7 million Instagram followers.

“The best there is!!!!!!” Shelton wrote in the caption.

“Everyone wish @gwenstefani a happy birthday!!!! I love you pretty girl!!!” he added.

Birthday Greetings for Gwen

Getty US singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani attends “Oh. What. Fun.” premiere

It’s fair to say that Shelton’s fans followed his instructions, generating numerous comments wishing Stefani a happy birthday.

Beyond all those birthday greetings, fans also chimed in about the spouses’ sweet romance.

“You were born to be together,” read one comment.

“Happy Birthday!!! You are both so beautiful together,” read another, adorned with a heart emoji.

“You two are adorable!!!” added another comment.

Their Road to Romance

As fans will recall, Shelton and Stefani were coaches on “The Voice” when their respective marriages crumbled.

Initially leaning on each other to get over the heartbreak, that bond soon blossomed into love.

Shelton popped the question in 2020, and they tied the knot the following year.

Speaking with Billboard back in 2016, Shelton remembered the first time he and Stefani truly connected, admitting that up to that point they’d “never really got to know her, other than small talk.”

Having recently split from wife Miranda Lambert, he recalled, “I won’t forget that day,” he says. “I looked over at Gwen — who I didn’t really know — and she had these huge tears in her eyes. I thought, ‘Wow, she feels super bad for me!’”

Getty Blake Shelton Responds to Gwen Stefani Divorce Rumors,

What Shelton didn’t know was that Stefani was in a similar situation, in the midst of a painful split from husband Gavin Rossdale.

“I thought it was going to be another one of those things-are-going-to-be-OK talks,” he told Billboard. “She didn’t tell me much, because we didn’t know each other at the time, but she said, ‘I’m going through something very similar to what you’re going through. I understand. And I hate it.’ That’s kind of how our friendship and bond started, that day. It went from that, to checking in on each other once a week through email — ‘This [expletive] happened to me, what happened to you?’ — to maybe three times a week, then every day, to ‘Hey, here’s my phone number if you ever want to text.’ Next thing I know, I wake up and she’s all I care about, and I’m ­wondering if she feels the same about me.”

“Meeting my husband felt like a second chance at life, because when my family fell apart it was a catastrophe,” Stefani recalled in a 2024 interview with The Guardian.

“How do you pick yourself up from that?” she added. “But God put this other person there to love me. I know this sounds weird, but Blake and I came together in gardening. We have a house together in Oklahoma and during the pandemic we came across this very old building on the land and there were some purple irises, which someone must have planted centuries ago, but they’ve survived. I wrote the song ‘Purple Irises’ about that and how it feels to find true love and the insecurities of not wanting to lose it.”