Michael Bublé Reveals Michael J. Fox’s Surprising Impact on His Life

Michael Bublé is reflecting on the profound impact Michael J. Fox has had on his life.

The Canadian singer shared a photo with the “Back to the Future” star on Instagram Saturday, Oct. 4, after Fox was promoted to Companion of the Order of Canada, the highest level of the country’s civilian honors.

Bublé Opens Up About What Fox Means to Him

The former “Voice” coach used the post to explain that his admiration for Fox goes back decades, long before the two ever met.

“Michael J Fox is one of the architects of my life,” Bublé wrote. “Well before I ever imagined that I would meet him, he helped build my imagination.”

The singer said watching Fox as a young person helped shape the way he viewed movies and his own dreams.

Bublé explained that Fox made movies feel “like magic” and showed him that “maybe a kid from Burnaby, Canada could dream as big as he wanted to.”

His respect for Fox has only deepened since they eventually met.

“Somehow, all these years later, I’m in even more awe of him,” Bublé continued, praising Fox’s “strength,” “humor,” “grace” and “decency.”

“He makes me feel good about what it means to be a human being,” Bublé concluded. “And really, isn’t that the whole damn point?”

Fans responded warmly to the tribute, with many praising both Canadians in the comments.

“Every Gen X grew up with him. He was our childhood during simpler times. An incredible actor and humanitarian, powering on and helping others,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Fox “an incredible inspiration,” while someone else described Bublé’s message as “Such a heartfelt post about a beautiful human.”

Others simply shared red heart emojis or expressed their love for the actor.

Fox Just Received a High Honor in Canada

Bublé’s tribute came shortly after Fox, 65, received one of Canada’s highest civilian honors for his work raising awareness and funding research for Parkinson’s disease.

Fox made a public appearance at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, on Friday, Oct. 2, for the ceremony promoting him to the Companion level of the Order of Canada.

The honor recognized Fox for his “powerful global advocacy and unflinching honesty about Parkinson’s,” according to PEOPLE.

Fox has been open about his Parkinson’s diagnosis since revealing it publicly in 1998. He went on to establish the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which has become a major force in funding research into the disease.

During Friday’s ceremony, Governor General Louise Arbour also referenced Fox’s most famous role while praising his advocacy.

“Your example reminds us of something that’s very fundamental: sustainable progress requires that we move forward with courage, imagination and determination,” Arbour said. “After all, back to the future has always been a much better idea than forward to the past.”

For Bublé, Fox’s influence goes back to his childhood and the movies that helped shape his imagination. Now, decades later, the singer has the opportunity to publicly celebrate the actor who helped show him what was possible.

The tribute offered a personal look at the connection between two Canadian stars, while highlighting the lasting impact Fox has had both through his work onscreen and his efforts away from Hollywood.