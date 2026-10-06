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‘The Voice 30’ Live Recap & Spoilers –  Who Will Be the Final Artists to Join a Team?

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Bela Pierce, Brayden Howell, Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Queen Latifah, Adam Levine
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Wait, two nights of “The Voice” in a row? Yep, we’re back again tonight as the Season 30 Blind Auditions continue with Part 6. The Coaches have more Artists waiting to take the stage, and there are still singers hoping to hear one of those four red chairs turn their way.

Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green are getting closer to the next stage of the competition, but there’s still time for Artists to make their case. At this point, one standout performance could make a major difference for a team, especially if more than one Coach decides they want the same Artist.

Who will impress the Coaches tonight? Will another Artist earn a 4-Chair Turn, and which team will each Artist choose? Honestly, it seems like the Blind Auditions could still have a few surprises left before this stage comes to an end. Follow along with us live to see who gets a chair turn, who joins each team, and how the competition continues to take shape.

❗WARNING: This post is being updated live as “The Voice” Season 30 airs tonight and will contain spoilers. Keep refreshing this page for the latest results and all of tonight’s biggest moments.

Lillie Kolich, 25 – Albuquerque, NM

  • Song: “Back to Friends” by Sombr
  • Chair Turns: All 4
  • Coach Chosen: Team Queen

Follow Lillie Kolich on Instagram

Brendan Coulter, 27 – Toledo, OH

  • Song: “Liar” by Jelly Roll
  • Chair Turns: 2 (Riley, Kelly)
  • Coach Chosen: Team Riley

Follow Brendan Coulter on Instagram

Zalissa, 26 – Memphis, TN

  • Song: “Sweet Thing” by Rufus feat. Chaka Khan
  • Chair Turns: 0
  • Coach Chosen: N/A

Follow Zalissa on Instagram

Kavi Nyx, 17 – Atlanta, GA

  • Song: “Wildflower” by Billie Eilish
  • Chair Turns: All 3 (Queen’s Team Full)
  • Coach Chosen: Team Kelly

Follow Kavi Nyx on Instagram

Robin Reynolds is a journalist with over eight years of experience in content creation. With EntertainmentNow she specializes in celebrity news, reality TV, and fandom culture. She often writes for Hallmark, HGTV, "American Idol," "Big Brother," "The Voice," Food TV, and more. Robin holds graduate degrees in Creative Writing and New Media Journalism from Full Sail University. She currently resides in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, with her family and two cats. More about Robin Reynolds

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‘The Voice 30’ Live Recap & Spoilers –  Who Will Be the Final Artists to Join a Team?

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