Wait, two nights of “The Voice” in a row? Yep, we’re back again tonight as the Season 30 Blind Auditions continue with Part 6. The Coaches have more Artists waiting to take the stage, and there are still singers hoping to hear one of those four red chairs turn their way.

Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green are getting closer to the next stage of the competition, but there’s still time for Artists to make their case. At this point, one standout performance could make a major difference for a team, especially if more than one Coach decides they want the same Artist.

Who will impress the Coaches tonight? Will another Artist earn a 4-Chair Turn, and which team will each Artist choose? Honestly, it seems like the Blind Auditions could still have a few surprises left before this stage comes to an end. Follow along with us live to see who gets a chair turn, who joins each team, and how the competition continues to take shape.

❗WARNING: This post is being updated live as “The Voice” Season 30 airs tonight and will contain spoilers. Keep refreshing this page for the latest results and all of tonight’s biggest moments.

Lillie Kolich, 25 – Albuquerque, NM

Song: “Back to Friends” by Sombr

“Back to Friends” by Sombr Chair Turns: All 4

All 4 Coach Chosen: Team Queen

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Brendan Coulter, 27 – Toledo, OH

Song: “Liar” by Jelly Roll

“Liar” by Jelly Roll Chair Turns: 2 (Riley, Kelly)

2 (Riley, Kelly) Coach Chosen: Team Riley

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Zalissa, 26 – Memphis, TN

Song: “Sweet Thing” by Rufus feat. Chaka Khan

“Sweet Thing” by Rufus feat. Chaka Khan Chair Turns: 0

0 Coach Chosen: N/A

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Kavi Nyx, 17 – Atlanta, GA

Song: “Wildflower” by Billie Eilish

“Wildflower” by Billie Eilish Chair Turns: All 3 (Queen’s Team Full)

All 3 (Queen’s Team Full) Coach Chosen: Team Kelly

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