Miley Cyrus Shares PDA Moment With Fiancé Maxx Morando on Stage: Watch

Miley Cyrus gave fans a sweet surprise when her fiancé, Maxx Morando, joined her onstage for a romantic moment during her Hollywood Bowl performance.

The singer, 33, brought out the musician during the first night of her Hollywood Bowl run in Los Angeles, where the couple performed their song “Let’s Get Married.”

Fans Loved the Sweet Moment

Morando played the drums as the pair shared the stage, but the musical collaboration wasn’t the only moment that caught the audience’s attention.

Cyrus and Morando also shared a kiss in front of the sold-out crowd, giving fans a glimpse of their relationship as they prepare to tie the knot.

The former “The Voice” coach’s surprise appearance quickly sparked excitement among fans, who took to social media to share their reactions to the couple’s public display of affection.

“Why am I smiling from ear to ear?” one person wrote.

“Max really makes Miley’s eyes light up so beautifully 😍lovely couple,” another commented.

“They are so freaking adorable,” a third fan shared.

Other fans celebrated the relationship, with one writing, “When life just makes sense.”

“I love them.. he brings out the best in her,” another person added.

Ahead of the performance, Cyrus shared her excitement about playing the iconic venue for the first time.

“Opening night at the Hollywood Bowl is here 🖤 It’s always been a dream of mine to play such an iconic venue. I’ve spent so many unforgettable nights watching the greats. Excited to make it my own,” she wrote on Instagram.

The onstage moment comes as Cyrus has been increasingly open about her relationship with Morando, a musician who plays in the band Liily.

Cyrus Previously Gushed About Her Relationship

During a September interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the singer reflected on what she admires most about her fiancé while discussing her album, “Bass Persuades.”

“There’s a whole list of things. I can’t read you my vows,” Cyrus joked before explaining what first drew her to Morando.

“But, the No. 1 thing I think that I noticed from the beginning was we talked about the kind of wisdom of a child and just, like, their unknowing is what makes them so brilliant. That’s what I love about Maxx the most.”

Cyrus also praised her fiancé’s perspective on music and how his background influences their connection.

“There’s some things that Maxx, my Maxx, knows that just comes from, I think, growing up in an era that I don’t completely understand,” she said.

She recalled how Morando once explained that he grew up listening to Migos rather than Nirvana, highlighting their different musical influences.

“With Maxx, I think he understands the blur that I like to live in when it comes to music,” she added.

Cyrus has also spoken about how much their relationship means to her, revealing that they have been together for six years.

“This part of my life is something I’ve always wanted,” she shared. “And this is what I hope other people get to have, what I have. I don’t know if everybody gets to find their Maxx.”

Their latest onstage moment offered fans another glimpse of the connection Cyrus has described, with the couple sharing their music and affection in front of a cheering audience.