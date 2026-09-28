Collin Gosselin Shares ‘Personal’ Update About His Upcoming Biography

For “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” star Collin Gosselin, stepping into the recording booth to narrate his upcoming memoir, “In the Shadow of Eight,” was more than just a job; it was a deeply personal moment.

The former TLC star took to Instagram to share a candid update with followers, explaining that he wrote the book not just to process his own childhood in the reality TV spotlight, but to offer comfort to anyone who has endured difficult circumstances.

Collin Gosselin Spilled Further Details About Why He Wrote His New Book

In the caption of a new Instagram post, Collin Gosselin explained why this book is so important to him. Sharing a candid look behind the scenes of recording the audiobook for “In the Shadow of Eight,” the 22-year-old revealed that he poured his heart into the pages not just for his younger self, but for every child who has had to endure difficult circumstances.

He wrote, “Recording the audiobook for ‘In the Shadow of Eight’ has made this story feel even more personal. I poured my heart into these pages not only for my younger self, but for every child who has faced circumstances they never should have had to endure.”

Gosselin continued, “This book is dedicated to you, the reader. I can’t wait to share this story with you. I hope something within these pages stays with you long after you’ve turned the final page.”

Fans quickly responded to the former “Jon & Kate Plus 8” star’s comments. They applauded him for being brave enough to share his story.

One fan wrote, “Glad it’s in audiobook too so more people can read it. It is a very important story to tell, for you, for others and for those who were responsible.”

“Little Collin is in awe of Big Collin!!!” exclaimed a second follower.

He personally responded to an Instagram user who shared her own story of a difficult childhood. Gosselin penned, “Even when it’s scary to talk about my experiences, I remember why I do it. And I’ve believed for a long time that even though the platform I have now was given to me in a less-than-ideal way, it’s a platform nonetheless. Every day I realize that I have a voice because of that platform.”

Collin Gosselin Currently Stars on Fox’s ‘Special Forces’

FOX Pete Dadds/ FOX

When Collin Gosselin joined Fox’s grueling reality competition “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” it marked a powerful return to television on his own terms.

Years after stepping out of the spotlight from “Jon & Kate Plus 8,” the 22-year-old took on the intense military-style training to challenge himself both physically and mentally. While his mother, Kate Gosselin, was the first contestant eliminated in season one, Collin used the experience for personal healing.

In episode one, he was pushed through the brutal jungle trials and began a bonding experience with fellow recruits. In the first episode, he had to free-fall from a helicopter. Additionally, he trekked through the jungle, and completed a series of tough physical challenges on little sleep.

Collin Gosselin’s new book will be released on October 13. New episodes of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.